Hyde Park restaurant is making vegan and vegetarian versions of comfort food, plus other restaurant news

Laricia Chandler wasn’t always vegetarian. She grew up eating comforting dishes like meat lasagnas, hot dogs, and fried chicken and waffles, like most of her family. But her lifestyle quickly changed after she watched Netflix’s pro-vegan documentary “What the Health” and was “totally mortified.”

“I told my family, ‘We’re not eating meat anymore,’” she said.

She realized that the recipes for her favorite comfort foods no longer fit into her lifestyle and struggled to find vegan dishes when she and her family ate out. She began cooking meatless versions of those familiar meals, and now, she’s opened Can’t Believe It’s Not Meat in Hyde Park to share these creations with her community.

“Our goal is to get people to feel like they’re eating their mother’s comfort food — spaghetti, lasagna, tacos, burgers,” she said. “We want to shift the culture and tell people that you can not eat meat and still have amazing, delicious meals.”

Chandler said her brother Erik “Rico” Nance (LiteHouse Whole Food Grill, Mikkey’s Retro Grill) was a big motivation in starting this project, but she is the owner. She has owned Epitome Boutique for six years but wanted to try something new. When her family and friends started raving about her meatless meals, she decided that it was time to switch gears and open a restaurant.

She hopes her restaurant will appeal to those who are “flexitarian” or semi-vegetarian, people who still eat meat but are interested in moving away from it. Regardless of whether or not diners are carnivores or vegans, they’ll be able to indulge in dishes that are traditionally meat-forward.

“I want our community to understand that you don’t have to eat meat to enjoy this Philly cheesesteak, or sloppy Joe, or burger,” she said. “You can use plant-based wheat noodles to trick yourself into thinking that you had the best comfort spaghetti that you’ve ever had.”

She’s making Can’t Believe It’s A Pizza Puff, vegan pizza puffs with Daiya cheese, spinach and vegan sausage, served with fries and mild sauce. You’ll also find the “Who Betta” Burger, made with a quarter-pound grilled vegan patty, greens, tomatoes, pickles, grilled red onion, cheese and Epitome sauce, which she compared to Big Mac sauce. And for fans of Harold’s, try the Chi-town’s Mild Sauce Fried Chik’In, three drumsticks of fried “chik’in” with sugar cane “bones,” seasoned with lemon pepper and served with fries and the sweet and sour sauce. You’ll also find salads, vegan Oreo milkshakes and smoothies.

“We basically traded a series of foods, so that people can understand that this is good, and it’s not meat,” Chandler said. “You don’t have to kill animals to enjoy food and be healthy.”

1368 ½ E. 53rd St., 773-435-6428, instagram.com/cantbelieveitsnotmeatinc

OTHER OPENINGS:

HYDE PARK — Virtue is now serving brunch on Sundays, so you can load up on cinnamon rolls with cream cheese icing; crunchy French toast with banana pudding, fresh bananas and Nilla wafers; biscuits and gravy with a fried egg and smoked turkey gravy; and a gem lettuce salad with radish, bacon, egg, tomato, buttermilk dressing and crispy black-eyed peas. 1462 E. 53rd St., 773-947-8831, virtuerestaurant.getbento.com

WEST LOOP — Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream is opening its sixth scoop shop, so you can indulge in exciting new ice creams, sorbets and dairy-free flavors. 908 W. Randolph St., jenis.com

IRVING PARK — Finom Coffee is now hosting the Secret Donut Society every Saturday. Check out a limited run of $4 special doughnuts in flavors like Hawaiian Fog (inspired by Finom’s latte made with hibiscus tea, almond milk, freeze-dried tart cherries and ground turmeric), Farm Cheese and Nutella, and peanut butter and jelly. 4200 W. Irving Park Road, 312-620-5010, finomcoffee.com

RIVER WEST — The Swill Inn started serving lunch and brunch Monday, with dishes like the Velvet Elvis, battered banana bread with smoked bacon, peanut butter crema and almonds, and the Biscuits in Gravy, house everything biscuits with sausage gravy and egg, as well some staples like smoked wings and Swill Burger. Look out for coffees and phosphates with CBD. 415 N. Milwaukee Ave., 312-526-3952, swillinn.com

OAKBROOK TERRACE — Brook’s Kitchen & Tap is serving American comfort foods like lamb stroganoff, crispy burrata, shaved prime rib sandwiches, burgers and more. To pair with your food, there are 24 beers on draft, wine and a cocktail list with classics like the Brook’s Old-Fashioned and brandy Alexander. 1919 S. Meyers Road, Oakbrook Terrace, 630-613-9588, brooks-obt.com

ORLAND PARK — Texas de Brazil Churrascaria has opened its third location in Orland Square Mall. Head to the Brazilian steakhouse for fire-roasted meats, salads and rodizio-style dining, where gauchos carve roasted meats tableside. 856 Orland Square Drive, Orland Park, 708-998-4800, texasdebrazil.com

LAKEVIEW — Johnson’s Real Ice Cream has opened its first Chicago location in the former Bobtail Ice Cream space. You’ll still find Bobtail favorites like Cubby Crunch, Daley Addiction and Cappuccino yogurt, in addition to its own flavors like Triple Trouble Vanilla Bean, and Mighty Mint and Chip. 2951 N. Broadway, 773-880-7372, johnsonsrealicecream.com

VERNON HILLS — Next Door American Eatery, owned by Elon Musk’s brother Kimbal Musk, has opened, serving dishes like salads, sandwiches, burgers, bowls and kale chips. You’ll also find craft cocktails, kegged wine and beer. 899 N. Milwaukee Ave., No. 100, Vernon Hills, 224-360-1750, nextdooreatery.com

ALBANY PARK — Great Sea Restaurant has opened its new location, now with a new kitchen and front dining area. This replaces the old shop across the street, but it will still serve Korean-style lollipop chicken wings, Cha Chiang Mein and other Chinese-Korean favorites. 3253 W. Lawrence Ave., 773-478-9192, greatsearestaurant.com

ICYMI:

GLENVIEW — Chef Yanitzin Sanchez (aka Yanni) returns with Mercado Cocina, opening in Glenview

WRIGLEYVILLE — Guide to bars around Wrigley Field: Where to drink before, during and after the game

WEST LOOP — Just Opened: What to eat and drink at The Hoxton, according to Stephanie Izard, Chris Pandel and Lee Zaremba

STREETERVILLE — Mr. Maki menu items revealed for the upcoming Streeterville teishoku (combo meals) restaurant

WEST TOWN — 3 Chicago breweries team up on unique 3-in-1 taproom opening Friday in West Town

NAPERVILLE — Two Brothers Brewing closes Craftsman Cafe, Modern Tavern in Naperville to make way for Barrel House

OAK PARK — Bar Louie in downtown Oak Park closes

CLOSINGS:

WICKER PARK — Yokocho and Anaba Handroll Bar are both closed, but owner Susan Thompson said both are relocating. Thompson said she’s in talks for a dual concept slated to open in the fall at a forthcoming food hall that combines Mana Food Bar with Anaba Handroll Bar.We’ll update when we have more details. 1742 W. Division St.

EDGEWATER — Maddiebird Bakery is closed, according to an announcement on Facebook that said the owners needed time to take care of themselves and their family. They thanked their patrons and employees but did not indicate if they would ever reopen. 1445 W. Devon Ave.

