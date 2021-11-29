Hwy 55 Seeks Operating Partners for Stand-Alone Stores; 20 Planned for 2021-22

Mt. Olive, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Hwy 55 , a small-town Americana burger chain based in eastern North Carolina, is growing up.

This year marks the launch of a multi-year expansion plan that will shift its locations, previously housed in shopping centers, to innovative free standing models.

But while the company is growing up and out, Hwy 55 remains committed to its own legacy: great food and even better service. Hwy 55 is currently seeking Operating Partners in its upcoming stand-alone stores – and the company is offering a profit share of up to 50% with no buy-in fees. Interested candidates can email Hwy 55’s Hiring Director at emma@hwy55.com .

“We are looking for people with high character, a strong work ethic, and an understanding of what it means to love your neighbor to join our family in operating great restaurants,” says CEO, Kenney Moore.

By the end of 2021, Hwy 55 will have opened seven of these hybrid concepts that combine the convenience of a quick service drive-thru with a full-service restaurant experience, and plans are underway to open 18 more in 2022.

Five stand-alone stores are currently open and operating: Lillington, Mt. Olive, and Elizabeth City, North Carolina; Ennis, Texas; and Fayetteville, Tennessee.

This expansion is accompanied by an extensive upgrade to all aspects of operations. All equipment has been modernized for optimum performance and speed of service.

The chain, traditionally known for its vintage 50’s decor and music, is also rebranding and broadening its focus to include the 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s in its ambiance in order to provide a nostalgic All-American experience to its guests.

Since 1991, Hwy 55 has been cooking up the best burgers and premium sliced cheesesteaks in the neighborhood. Along the way, we have created a culture we hold dear. Built around the tenet, “Love your Neighbor,” we believe that if we show love and kindness towards one another and each of our guests, we can change the world, one great meal at a time. For more information, please visit www.hwy55.com .

