Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries Shakes up its Menu in Response to Guest Demand

Spicy Shrimp Salad

Retro-Themed Family-Friendly Diner Debuts 4 New Salad Recipes, Two New Burgers and More; And Back by Popular Demand: Straight Cut Fries

Mount Olive, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, the widely-celebrated retro diner already famous for its best-in-class burgers, shakes & fries, is turning its attention to another popular food category: Salads.

The industry darling today debuts a new menu at its 135 restaurants that features many changes including new sandwiches, new burgers and a new side. Yet perhaps the most striking addition to the menu is the addition of four new made-to-order salads, as follows:

Spicy Shrimp Salad – Mixed greens, red cabbage, cucumbers, sliced egg, shredded carrots, fried onion straws, cherry tomatoes and spicy shrimp straight from the Gulf Coast

Hwy 55 Cobb – An American favorite since 1937, mixed greens, red cabbage, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, bacon, sliced egg, fried onion straws, cucumbers, shredded cheese, topped with grilled or hand-breaded chicken

Garden Salad with Chicken – A healthy alternative with mixed greens, red cabbage, shredded carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheese, fried onion straws, and topped with grilled or hand-breaded chicken

Garden Salad – A lite, healthy choice with mixed greens, red cabbage, shredded carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheese and fried onion straws

Kenney Moore,

Hwy 55 president and founder.

"With our new salads, we've essentially eliminated the 'veto vote' from our diners' decision-making process," said Hwy 55 president and founder Kenney Moore. "While we've built our brand by being different and doing things our own way, we always listen to our guests and respond. We embrace change and will always do what we can to give our guests what they want. They asked for salads and they are going to love ours!"

In addition to the new salads, Hwy 55 will make all menu items combo options and introduced several new selections, including:

BLT

An all-new BLT – Five slices of crispy bacon with lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper and served on sourdough bread

The Moose Chicken Cheesesteak

The Moose Chicken Cheesesteak – 6 oz. of premium sliced tender chicken with crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, provolone and American cheese

And while the burger brand’s foray into Crinkle Cut Fries was met with industry acclaim, Hwy 55 guests missed the diner’s Straight Cut Fries, so they are back along with a new can’t miss side: Tater Tots.

Finally, it wouldn’t be a Hwy 55 menu without some new burger magic, so the brand, which is the official restaurant of National Hamburger Day and National Cheeseburger Day, will debut the following:

All-American Cheeseburger – 1/3 lb. of never-frozen burger topped with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle and choice of American provolone or pepper jack cheese

Carolina Classic Cheeseburger – 1/3 lb. of never-frozen burger topped with mustard, onions, chili, slaw and choice of American, provolone or pepper jack cheese.

Once a well-kept secret in tiny but vibrant Mount Olive, North Carolina, Hwy 55 now operates 135 restaurants in 12 states and has sold the rights to more than 1,000 franchise locations around the world. Hwy 55 has also signed franchise area agreements for Texas, West Virginia, Louisiana, Kentucky, Montana, southern Indiana and Virginia in the past year.

Hwy 55 has not only resonated well with the burger-loving public, the restaurant and franchising industries have taken notice as well. Hwy 55 won BurgerBusiness.com’s “Best Burger” and in 2014, Franchise Business Review named Hwy 55 one of the best restaurant franchises in the country. The brand also was recently named a Top 500 Franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine for the second consecutive year and a “Next 20” restaurant brand by Nation’s Restaurant News.

About Hwy 55

Hwy 55, the official restaurant of National Hamburger Day and National Cheeseburger Day, is a retro-themed diner that features fresh, never-frozen hand-pattied burgers, house-made frozen custard, and other classic favorites in a unique open-kitchen setting. Founded in Goldsboro, North Carolina in 1991, Hwy 55 reflects founder Kenney Moore’s commitment to authentic hospitality, incredible service and the world’s best burgers. As the Hwy 55 has grown, the industry has taken notice, with the brand winning BurgerBusiness.com‘s “Best Burger” in 2012. In 2016, for the second consecutive year, Hwy 55 was named a top 500 Franchise in the United States for by Entrepreneur magazine. It has also been acknowledged by Franchise Business Review as a top restaurant franchise in the country and by Nation’s Restaurant News as a “Next 20” restaurant brand. Hwy 55 currently has 135 locations in 12 states, Denmark and the United Arab Emirates. Fans are invited to like Hwy 55 at https://www.facebook.com/Hwy55burgers or follow us at https://twitter.com/hwy55burgers. For more information, visit https://www.hwy55.com.

