Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries Ranked Among the Franchise Elite for the Third Consecutive Year in ENTREPRENEUR’S Esteemed FRANCHISE 500

Mount Olive, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Hwy 55 is going to need a bigger trophy case.

For the third consecutive year, Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, was recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500®, the world’s first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

Recognized by entrepreneurs and franchisors as a top competitive tool of measurement, the Franchise 500® places Hwy 55 as #383 for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength and stability, growth rate, and brand power.

Hwy 55, the official restaurant of both National Hamburger Day and National Cheeseburger Day, boasts a fresh, All-American diner experience with fresh, never-frozen burgers, premium sliced cheesesteaks piled high on steamed hoagies, and frozen custard made in-house every day. With its open-grill design, the kitchen’s dedication and care when handcrafting meals is front and center. Hwy 55 won BurgerBusiness.com’s “Best Burger” in 2012.

Kenney Moore,

Hwy 55 president and founder.

“Hwy 55 is more than a franchise concept, it’s a true American success story. I founded Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries to provide something that I felt was missing: great food, friendly service and honest value in a fun and uplifting environment,” said Hwy 55 president and founder Kenney Moore. “We have more than 50 current franchise owners who started as hourly-waged employees. It shows that hard work, dedication and commitment can lead to amazing success.”

Moore published a book, Behind the Drive, which details his own journey from growing up poor to now owner and founder of America’s next great burger joint. Moore also flipped every burger himself for his brand’s first two years of business. His brand is now in its 27th year in business and has sold the rights to more than 1,000 franchise locations around the world.

The key factors that go into Entrepreneur’s evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. All franchises are given a cumulative score based on more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Over its 39 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for entrepreneurs. Hwy 55’s position on the ranking reinforces its strength in the industry.

To view Hwy 55 in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2018 issue of Entrepreneur available now on newsstands.

About Hwy 55

Hwy 55, the official restaurant of National Hamburger Day and National Cheeseburger Day, is a retro-themed diner that features fresh, never-frozen hand-pattied burgers, house-made frozen custard, and other classic favorites in a unique open-kitchen setting. Founded in Goldsboro, North Carolina in 1991, Hwy 55 reflects founder Kenney Moore’s commitment to authentic hospitality, incredible service and the world’s best burgers. As the Hwy 55 has grown, the industry has taken notice, with the brand winning BurgerBusiness.com‘s “Best Burger” in 2012. In 2017, for the third consecutive year, Hwy 55 was named a top 500 Franchise in the United States for by Entrepreneur magazine. It has also been acknowledged by Franchise Business Review as a top restaurant franchise in the country and by Nation’s Restaurant News as a “Next 20” restaurant brand. Hwy 55 currently has 135 locations in 12 states, Denmark and the United Arab Emirates. Fans are invited to like Hwy 55 at https://www.facebook.com/Hwy55burgers or follow us at https://twitter.com/hwy55burgers. For more information, visit https://www.hwy55.com.

