Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries to Open First Location in the West With Helena, Montana Opening on June 17

Helena, MT (RestaurantNews.com) Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, the highly-decorated brand in the restaurant industry and franchising community, is expanding its impressive growth to the Big Sky County and bringing its All-American, retro-themed diner to Montana.

The new restaurant will open on Sunday, June 17 and will add 60 jobs to the local community.

Located at 2530 N. Montana Blvd in Helena, Hwy 55 will provide residents and visitors with an inviting dining experience featuring fresh, never-frozen burgers, premium sliced cheesesteaks piled high on steamed hoagies, and frozen custard made in-house every day. With its open-grill design, the kitchen’s dedication and care when handcrafting meals is front and center.

“Hwy 55 has had an incredible reputation and following over the past quarter century. We are extremely thrilled to open our first location here in the West and be a part of this amazing brand,” said Timothy Jittu, the master franchise owner with his wife Brenda who together have more than 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry.

According to the Jittu’s, they were originally attracted to the Hwy 55 concept because of the family atmosphere of the company. Active in a church ministry, they were also attracted to the “Love Your Neighbor” culture of Hwy 55. The Jittu’s plan to bring at least five Hwy 55 locations to Montana over the next 10 years.

While celebrating its 27th year in business, Hwy 55 has sold the rights to more than 1,000 franchise locations around the world. Hwy 55 has also signed franchise agreements for West Virginia, Louisiana, Kentucky, Southern Indiana, Virginia and now Montana in the past year. The brand plans to open approximately 25 locations in 2018.

“Hwy 55 is not a franchise concept, it’s a true American success story,” said Hwy 55 president and founder Kenney Moore. “All of our master franchisees also operate their own locations so they have skin in the game. It’s core to the brand and a highly effective business model that’s vital to the continued success of Hwy 55.”

In keeping with Hwy 55’s continued mission to give back to the communities it enters, Hwy 55’s Andy’s Charitable Foundation will donate 10% of sales from the restaurant’s first three days to the Jadyn Fred Foundation. Andy’s Charitable Foundation is Hwy 55’s most visible commitment to community involvement.

In addition to appealing to the burger-loving public Hwy 55 has the full attention of the restaurant and franchising industries. Hwy 55, which is the official restaurant of National Hamburger Day and National Cheeseburger Day, won BurgerBusiness.com’s “Best Burger” in 2012. In addition, Franchise Business Review named Hwy 55 one of the best restaurant franchises in the country. The brand also was recently named a top 500 franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine for the second consecutive year and a “Next 20” restaurant brand by Nation’s Restaurant News.

The Hwy 55 of Helena’s hours are 11 am – 9 pm Sunday through Thursday and 11 am – 10 pm on Friday and Saturday. For more information, call the restaurant at 406-996-1042.

About Hwy 55

Hwy 55, the official restaurant of National Hamburger Day and National Cheeseburger Day, is a retro-themed diner that features fresh, never-frozen hand-pattied burgers, house-made frozen custard, and other classic favorites in a unique open-kitchen setting. Founded in Goldsboro, North Carolina in 1991, Hwy 55 reflects founder Kenney Moore’s commitment to authentic hospitality, incredible service and the world’s best burgers. As the Hwy 55 has grown, the industry has taken notice, with the brand winning BurgerBusiness.com‘s “Best Burger” in 2012. In 2017, for the third consecutive year, Hwy 55 was named a top 500 franchise in the United States for by Entrepreneur magazine. It has also been acknowledged by Franchise Business Review as a top restaurant franchise in the country and by Nation’s Restaurant News as a “Next 20” restaurant brand. Hwy 55 currently has 138 locations in 13 states, Denmark and the United Arab Emirates. Fans are invited to like Hwy 55 at https://www.facebook.com/Hwy55burgers or follow us at https://twitter.com/hwy55burgers. For more information, visit https://www.hwy55.com.

Contact:

Derek Farley

150PR for Hwy 55

704-941-7353

derek@150PR.com