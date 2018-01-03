Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries to Expand South Carolina Presence With Florence Opening on January 5

More than 50 Hwy 55 Locations Are Planned for South Carolina in the Next Seven Years

Florence, SC (RestaurantNews.com) Already a well-known name in the South and a highly-decorated brand in the restaurant industry and franchising community, Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries is expanding its South Carolina presence and bringing its All-American, retro-themed diner to Florence. The new restaurant, the 18th in the Palmetto State, will open on January 5 and will employ 45 team members.

With the new restaurant located at 104 Woody Jones Blvd., residents and visitors to Florence will experience an inviting dining experience with fresh, never-frozen burgers, premium sliced cheesesteaks piled high on steamed hoagies, and frozen custard made in-house every day. With its open-grill design, the kitchen’s dedication and care when handcrafting meals is front and center.

“We are very excited to open the 18th Hwy 55 in South Carolina and bring good times and great food to the fine folks in Florence,” said Dawn Kirby, franchise owner for the Florence restaurant. “We felt like this area with its strong community values is the perfect fit for our family-centric restaurant and the 50’s retro theme.” As part of the master franchise agreement, Hwy 55 is planning to open an additional 50 locations in the South Carolina area in the next seven years.

While celebrating its 26th year in business, Hwy 55 has sold the rights to more than 1,000 franchise locations around the world. Hwy 55 has also signed franchise agreements for West Virginia, Louisiana, Kentucky and southern Indiana and Virginia in the past year. The brand plans to open approximately 25 locations in 2018.

“I founded Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries 25 years ago, to provide something that I felt was missing: great food, friendly service and honest value,” said Hwy 55 president Kenney Moore, who flipped every burger himself for the brand’s first two years of business. “Those principles continue today at all of our restaurants and we will look forward to treating more people in Florence and other areas in this great state in the coming years.”

In keeping with Hwy 55’s continued mission to give back to the communities it enters, Hwy 55’s Andy’s Charitable Foundation will donate 10% of sales from the restaurant’s first three days to the Miracle League of Florence County. Andy’s Charitable Foundation is Hwy 55’s most visible commitment to community involvement.

In addition to appealing to the burger-loving public Hwy 55 has the full attention of the restaurant and franchising industries. Hwy 55, which is the official restaurant of National Hamburger Day and National Cheeseburger Day, won BurgerBusiness.com’s “Best Burger” in 2012. In addition, Franchise Business Review named Hwy 55 one of the best restaurant franchises in the country. The brand also was recently named a top 500 franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine for the second consecutive year and a “Next 20” restaurant brand by Nation’s Restaurant News.

Hwy 55 Florence hours are 11 am – 9 pm Sunday through Thursday and 11 am – 10 pm on Friday and Saturday. For more information, call the restaurant at 843-667-9860.

About Hwy 55

Hwy 55, the official restaurant of National Hamburger Day and National Cheeseburger Day, is a retro-themed diner that features fresh, never-frozen hand-pattied burgers, house-made frozen custard, and other classic favorites in a unique open-kitchen setting. Founded in Goldsboro, North Carolina in 1991, Hwy 55 reflects founder Kenney Moore’s commitment to authentic hospitality, incredible service and the world’s best burgers. As the Hwy 55 has grown, the industry has taken notice, with the brand winning BurgerBusiness.com‘s “Best Burger” in 2012. In 2017, for the third consecutive year, Hwy 55 was named a top 500 franchise in the United States for by Entrepreneur magazine. It has also been acknowledged by Franchise Business Review as a top restaurant franchise in the country and by Nation’s Restaurant News as a “Next 20” restaurant brand. Hwy 55 currently has 136 locations in 12 states, Denmark and the United Arab Emirates. Fans are invited to like Hwy 55 at https://www.facebook.com/Hwy55burgers or follow us at https://twitter.com/hwy55burgers. For more information, visit https://www.hwy55.com.

