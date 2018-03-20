Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries Celebrates National Cheesesteak Day on March 24

Hwy 55 Guests Will be Rewarded with a Coupon for 25% off Any Cheesesteak Meal on their Next Visit

Mount Olive, NC (RestaurantNews.com) On one of the cheesiest and meatiest day of the year, Hwy 55 — the retro burger joint known for the best burgers, shakes & fries in the world — will put the Cheesesteak front and center with a 25%-off coupon on Saturday, March 24 at its 137 locations in 12 states.

Never compromising on authentic ingredients, Hwy 55’s award-winning cheesesteaks leave even Philadelphia’s finest wanting more. There are four in all to choose from. The All-American Cheesesteak and the Chicken Cheesesteak are made with thinly sliced steak or chicken breast cooked to order with sautéed mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers then doused with melted cheese and served on a fresh hoagie roll. The Jalapeño Jack Cheesesteak is not for the faint of heart, as it’s made with a generous helping of jalapeños then smothered with spicy Pepper Jack cheese. And then last but certainly not least, is their newest addition, The Moose, a huge portion of premium sliced tender chicken topped with crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, provolone and American cheese, destined to be cult favorite.

“There is a lot more to Hwy 55 than just burgers, shakes, and fries,” said Hwy 55 president Kenney Moore, who founded the brand and flipped every burger himself for the brand’s first two years. “Our Cheesesteaks are a guest favorite and this is our way of thanking our patrons for their dedication and following.”

Hwy 55 boasts a fresh, All-American diner experience with fresh, never-frozen burgers, premium sliced cheesesteaks piled high on steamed hoagies and frozen custard made in-house every day. With its open-grill design, the kitchen’s dedication and care when hand-crafting meals is front and center.

While celebrating its 27th year in business, Hwy 55 has sold the rights to more than 1,000 franchise locations around the world. Hwy 55 has also signed franchise agreements for Texas, West Virginia, Louisiana, Kentucky and southern Indiana and Virginia in the past year. The brand plans to open approximately 25 locations in 2018.

In addition to appealing to the burger-loving public, Hwy 55 has the full attention of the restaurant and franchising industries. Hwy 55, which is the official restaurant of National Hamburger Day and National Cheeseburger Day, won BurgerBusiness.com’s “Best Burger” in 2012 and in 2014. In addition, Franchise Business Review named Hwy 55 one of the best restaurant franchises in the country. The brand also was recently named a top 500 Franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine for the second consecutive year and a “Next 20” restaurant brand by Nation’s Restaurant News.

