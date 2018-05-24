Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries and All Pro Eating Set For 2nd Annual World Hamburger Eating Championship in Raleigh after Hosting World Hamburger Eating World Record in Year One

Molly Schuyler, 100-Pound Mother of Four and World Record Holder in the 55 Challenge, is BACK and Will Challenge 13 of the World’s Best Competitive Eaters on Saturday, June 2 at Noon at Crabtree Valley Mall

Raleigh, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Bring tums and don’t blink.

After hosting a world record last year in its inaugural event, Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries and All Pro Eating will host 14 of the world’s fastest eaters at the 2nd Annual World Hamburger Eating Championship at the Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh in the promotional court on Saturday, June 2 with preliminary events beginning at 10 am. The championship itself is scheduled for noon. The event is free-of-charge and open to the public.

In what is the only officially sanctioned hamburger-eating event in 2018 by All Pro Eating, more than 700 ounces of ground beef will be inhaled in what will likely be world-record time. In addition to indigestion and the title of World Hamburger Eating title, the winner walks away with $2,500. The total prize pool is $4,500.

Last year, Molly Schuyler, a 100-pound mom of 4 and the world’s #1 ranked independent competitive eater, set a world record in the 55 Challenge. She downed 7 stacked Hwy 55 burgers – 55 oz. of ground beef and bread in 1:37. Her previous world record was 1:53.

At the event, Hwy 55, the Mount Olive, NC- based highly decorated retro-themed burger joint, will put its world-famous 55 Challenge on center stage. In the 55 Challenge, the following competitive eaters will see who can devour 55 ounces of seven stacked Hwy 55 burgers in the fastest time (video available for download):

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mXfUJxj3jISkelXajDjOFe8q0gEbgHIj/view

Kenney Moore, Hwy 55 president and founder.

“Last year was a blast and we saw one of the most amazing eating exhibitions in history,” said Hwy 55 president Kenney Moore, who founded the brand 27 years ago and flipped every burger in the brand’s first two years. “The 55 Challenge has been a crowd favorite for years and is featured on our menu every day. To see it on display when a world-record is expected to be broken is very exciting for us and gratifying for our team members and legion of fans.”

At any of Hwy 55’s 137 locations, guests can take the 55 Challenge themselves. If they can consume seven patties and at least four trimmings on a bun with fries and a 24-ounce drink in 30 minutes, its free and Hwy 55 will put the guest’s name on its web site for bragging rights. If the guest is unable to finish the meal in 30 minutes, it costs $29.99.

“The World Hamburger Eating Championship will be officially sanctioned again and I am certain that it will surpass last year to become the most influential eating championships this year for our sport,” said Todd Greenwald, chairman of All Pro Eating Promotions, who also sanctions wings eating and other nationally-recognized and sanctioned competitions. “Molly just continues to amaze with all she does and eats but let’s not forget, this is a competition and her 13 competitors didn’t come here for a free meal. She holds the world record but 13 others are here to try to beat her.”

The World Hamburger Eating Championship is Hwy 55’s foray into full-on competitive eating although the brand is well-known by the burger-loving public as well as the restaurant and franchising industries. Hwy 55 has won BurgerBusiness.com’s cherished “Best Burger” nod. In 2014, Franchise Business Review named Hwy 55 one of the best restaurant franchises in the country. The brand also was recently named a top 500 franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine for the third consecutive year and a “Next 20” restaurant brand by Nation’s Restaurant News.

Once a well-kept secret in tiny but vibrant Mount Olive, North Carolina, Hwy 55 now operates 137 restaurants and has sold the rights to more than 1,000 franchise locations around the world. Hwy 55 has also signed franchise area agreements for Texas, West Virginia, Louisiana, Kentucky and southern Indiana and Virginia in the past year. The brand plans to open approximately 25 more locations in 2018.

