Hwy 55 Brings Back the Charleston Chop Sandwich – By Popular Demand – for Limited Time

Mount Olive, NC (RestaurantNews.com) While known as having some of the best burgers, shakes and fries in the world, Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries has always been more than just its official name since its inception 27 years ago.

Listening to its guests and responding to popular demand, Hwy 55 is bringing back a fan favorite and a Southern culinary masterpiece, The Charleston Chop Sandwich, for a limited time at participating locations.

The Charleston Chop consists of a fried chicken breast, chopped & smothered in John Boy & Billy’s (yes, that John Boy & Billy from the regionally-syndicated morning comedic radio show The John Boy and Billy Big Show) Grillin’ Sauce and topped with melted provolone and pickles. The Southern-style sandwich sells for $8.65 and includes fries or tots and a drink.

“Hwy 55 has an amazing relationship and friendship with John Boy & Billy and it goes way beyond having their famous BBQ sauce on many of our menu items,” said Hwy 55 president Kenney Moore, who founded the brand and flipped every burger himself for the brand’s first two years.” So we are thrilled to feature a killer Southern sandwich that was inspired by one of our loyal guests.”

The Charleston Chop was created by Tanner Guthrie from Charleston, South Carolina several years ago as part of Hwy 55’s “Own-It” program, where Hwy 55 invited customers to submit sandwich ideas, many of which now appear on the Hwy 55 menu.

A widely respected and lauded brand, Hwy 55 boasts a fresh, All-American diner experience with fresh, never-frozen burgers, premium sliced cheesesteaks piled high on steamed hoagies and frozen custard made in-house every day. With its open-grill design, the kitchen’s dedication and care when hand-crafting meals is front and center.

While celebrating its 27th year in business, Hwy 55 has sold the rights to more than 1,000 franchise locations around the world. Hwy 55 has also signed franchise agreements for Texas, West Virginia, Louisiana, Kentucky and southern Indiana and Virginia in the past year. The brand plans to open approximately 25 locations in 2018.

In addition to appealing to the burger-loving public, Hwy 55 has the full attention of the restaurant and franchising industries. Hwy 55, which is the official restaurant of National Hamburger Day and National Cheeseburger Day, won BurgerBusiness.com’s “Best Burger” in 2012. In addition, Franchise Business Review recently named Hwy 55 one of the best restaurant franchises in the country. The brand also was recently named a top 500 Franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine for the third consecutive year and a “Next 20” restaurant brand by Nation’s Restaurant News.

About Hwy 55

Hwy 55, the official restaurant of National Hamburger Day and National Cheeseburger Day, is a retro-themed diner that features fresh, never-frozen hand-pattied burgers, house-made frozen custard, and other classic favorites in a unique open-kitchen setting. Founded in Goldsboro, North Carolina in 1991, Hwy 55 reflects founder Kenney Moore’s commitment to authentic hospitality, incredible service and the world’s best burgers. As the Hwy 55 has grown, the industry has taken notice, with the brand winningBurgerBusiness.com‘s “Best Burger” in 2012. In 2016, for the second consecutive year, Hwy 55 was named a top 500 Franchise in the United States for by Entrepreneur magazine.It has also been acknowledged by Franchise Business Review as a top restaurant franchise in the country and by Nation’s Restaurant News as a “Next 20” restaurant brand. Hwy55 currently has 137 locations in 12 states, Denmark and the United Arab Emirates. Fans are invited to like Hwy55 at https://www.facebook.com/Hwy55burgers or follow us at https://twitter.com/hwy55burgers. For more information, visit https://www.hwy55.com.

