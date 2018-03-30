Husband and Wife Team Start Up CRAVE Hot Dogs and BBQ

(RestaurantNews.com) CRAVE Hot Dogs and BBQ began in 2018 and are unique and trendy fast casual BBQ and Hot Dog Joints that offer BBQ sandwiches and sliders along with 100% All Beef Hot Dogs, Brats and Sausages grilled to perfection. You can top it anyway you like, with our array of toppings and of course add one of our delicious sides, such as baked fries or coleslaw.

Franchise Veterans and husband and wife team, Sal and Samantha Rincione have joined forces to create CRAVE Hot Dogs and BBQ. They have both been successful in the Franchise Sector and have always been searching for their next BIG venture together. After months of research, they created CRAVE. “Honestly, nobody in the franchise industry is doing what we are doing,” said Sal Rincione, CEO of CRAVE. I couldn’t think of a better partner than my wife.

Sal Rincione

Sal comes with over 25 years’ experience in Franchising, Multi-Unit Restaurant Operations and Development. In addition, Sal has overseen New Concept Brand Development, Store Design, Construction Management and Real Estate Selection.

Sal’s previous positions include CEO of UFood Grill, Vice President of Red Mango USA, where Sal was responsible for the Development of over 500+ Red Mango Locations within North and South America, to include Puerto Rico and Mexico in a seven year span. Notable positions include Vice President of Planet Hollywood as well as the Vice President of Operations and Development for Five Guys Burgers.

Samantha Rincione

Samantha has been in an integral force in the franchising sector for over 10 years. Samantha’s previous accomplishment was as Multi-Unit Franchisee with Red Mango, Smoothie Factory and Red Mango Café owning and operating 10 stores in the New York area. During her tenure as a multi-unit franchisee, Samantha’s stores were featured for “Discovery Day’s for potential franchisees. Samantha has been credited for her outstanding operations which ultimately led to multiple franchised stores sold within the Red Mango network. Mrs. Rincione’s locations were also utilized as corporate training locations for franchisees before their initial store opening.

Samantha is also currently a partner at Emerging Franchises, which specializes in franchise development, franchise representation, brand building and development of successful franchise models. With her experience in Franchise sales she will solely and exclusively be representing Crave.

Notable positions also include Vice President of Franchise Development for UFood Grill as well as Director of Marketing. During Samantha’s tenure at UFood Grill, the UFood Brand won the Top 100 Mover’s and Shaker’s Award by Fast Casual Magazine. Mrs. Rincione possesses a vast knowledge in Franchise Sales, Operations, Marketing, Social Media, Development and Training. Samantha was recognized by QSR Magazine as an excellent operator as well as the influencer award.

Crave knows what it’s like to have a craving for that perfect lunch, snack or dinner. We’ve made it our mission to perfect our menu so we can help you beat that craving and have you leaving happy not hungry.

Crave features a self-serve beer wall. Customers can choose from the many beer options, as well as wine and cider. As much or little as you choose, it’s up to YOU! At Crave it’s all about customer satisfaction and experience. We know what you want, and we have it!

Crave is now looking for franchise partners throughout the U.S. as well as internationally. If you want to own your own business, encourage creativity and still have time for your family, Crave could be the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

At Crave we offer:

Real Estate Assistance

Training Programs

Marketing Assistance

Operational Support

Systems in Place

Ongoing Training

For Information on owning your own Crave franchise, click below: