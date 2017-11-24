Hurry! Enter our Holiday Cookie Bake-off now

Time is almost up to enter our annual Holiday Cookie Bake-Off. Have you submitted your recipe yet? In the meantime, check out this entry for hot chocolate cookies. It was submitted by Jeanne, who writes:

"Cookies and hot chocolate were holiday staples during my childhood. I have warm memories of helping my mother bake dozens of cookies for family and friends. After a day of baking we would sit down with a mug of hot chocolate topped with marshmallows and sample our day's work. I wanted to create a cookie to commemorate those treasured afternoons we spent together. This gooey bittersweet chocolate cookie topped with a chewy marshmallow is like a mug of hot chocolate in cookie form. One bite takes me back to those precious days. I wish mom was here to sample with me, but I think she would enjoy them and I hope you do too!"

Think you have the next top recipe? Show us by entering our 7th annual L.A. Times Holiday Cookie Bake-off today. Entries must be submitted by Nov. 25 at midnight.

Readers will vote online for their favorites. The top 20 cookie recipes will be judged by our Food staff to determine the five finalists.

The finalists will be invited to the Los Angeles Times for a tour of the Test Kitchen, and will be photographed and featured, along with their recipes, in a Saturday section article during the holidays.

