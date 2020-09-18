Hurricane season has gone Greek as Tropical Storm Beta forms after Tropical Storm Wilfred and Subtropical Storm Alpha

The last name in the "2020 hurricane season name list” has been used as Tropical Storm Wilfred officially formed Friday morning in the east Atlantic as the earliest “W” named storm on record at the National Hurricane Center. And soon after, the NHC ventured somewhere it has only had to go once before - the Greek alphabet - as Subtropical Storm Alpha formed off the coast of Portugal, and the doubled down with Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf of Mexico forming Friday evening.