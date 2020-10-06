Hurricane-Relief Agencies to Receive $100,000 Donation from Raising Cane’s

Red Cross, SBP will use Sept. 22 fundraiser proceeds to assist victims of Hurricanes Laura and Sally

Baton Rouge, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Local Communities across Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas devastated by two recent hurricanes will receive $100,000 in much-needed relief funds following a Sept. 22 fundraiser.

With the help of its loyal Caniacs, Raising Cane’s Restaurants throughout the region raised more than $95,000 by earmarking 15% of the day’s sales to the effort. The company added in the remaining funds to bring the total donation to $100,000.

Raising Cane’s Regional Vice President of Operations Matt Massey will present checks to three local American Red Cross chapters and SBP , a Louisiana-based disaster resilience and recovery organization whose mission is to shrink the time between disaster and recovery.

“Raising Cane’s has been through more than our fair share of hurricanes and other natural disasters, so we know how devastating these events can be on families, businesses and entire Communities,” Massey said. “We started making plans for this fundraiser shortly after Hurricane Laura, but before we knew it, Hurricane Sally was upon us. So many people came together to make this $100,000 donation possible, starting with thousands of Caniacs across the region, as well as several business partners and generous media influencers.”

Massey specifically recognized DAA Media + Marketing, along with media companies Lamar Advertising, Adsource, Media Choice, Bass, Outfront and Light It UP, for publicizing the fundraiser on more than 110 digital out-of-home boards across 12 markets. In addition, seven local influencers and 16 additional Community partners shared the event through their social media channels.

“When we need them the most, we can count on Raising Cane’s to come through in a big way,” said Joshua Joachim, Regional CEO of the Red Cross. “Having taken back-to-back hits from Laura and Sally, and with two months left in a very active hurricane season, this donation is especially meaningful. Families across the region are desperate for help, and thanks to everyone involved, we can be there for them in their darkest hours.”

“We can’t thank our friends at Raising Cane’s enough for not only hosting this fundraiser but for organizing the incredible group of volunteers who worked together to raise so much money,” said Elizabeth Egle, Chief Development Officer at SBP. “So many communities were devastated by Hurricanes Laura and Sally and are just beginning the long recovery process. These funds will help those who need it most.”

The Sept. 22 hurricane relief fundraiser is the most recent way Raising Cane’s is actively supporting its Crew, Customers and Communities. As the nation has battled the COVID-19 crisis, the company has donated thousands of chicken finger meals to frontline healthcare workers and raised more than $500,000 for local healthcare organizations.

