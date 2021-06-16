Hungry Howie’s Pizza Opens Two New Locations in Denver

National Pizza Franchise Expands its Footprint in Colorado

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Hungry Howie’s Pizza , the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, has announced the opening day of its two newest locations in Denver, CO on Wednesday, June 16th. The stores are now open in Aurora and Thornton and both locations will be offering a cheesy deal of a large one-topping carryout pizza for just $7.99.

The new Hungry Howie’s in Aurora, CO is owned by husband Mike Maloney and wife Michelle Arnold. Prior to Hungry Howie’s, Mike was the Production Manager for home improvement franchise Bath Fitter in Colorado. With existing experience working in a franchise, Mike knew he wanted to get involved in the industry, it was just a matter of the company to invest in. After extensive research and learning more about Hungry Howie’s successful franchise model and its company culture, Mike knew Hungry Howie’s was the one. With the support of Michelle and his daughter Mikayla, who will be the manager running their day-to-day operations, Hungry Howie’s Aurora will be a family-run business and they hope to open more stores in the Denver Metro area in the future.

“It’s exciting to start my franchising journey with Hungry Howie’s,” said Mike Maloney, Hungry Howie’s Aurora franchisee. “I did my due diligence when I was looking into which franchise to buy, and Hungry Howie’s always came up as a top contender. The cost was affordable, and the franchise has a proven method with great products. I’m looking forward to serving high-quality Flavored Crust pizzas with a side of excellent customer service to the Denver community.”

For Hungry Howie’s Thornton franchisee, Ian Ferguson, it was love at first slice. Ian grew up in Michigan, the home state of Hungry Howie’s Pizza, and he would never go too long without a pepperoni pizza and Howie Bread®. Since the age of 8, whenever he had enough money to treat himself, he would always call in and place an order. At dental school, Ian met his wife Alissa, and when they started dating, she was thrusted into the Hungry Howie’s obsession. Today, they’re married with two kids, who are just as enthusiastic about Hungry Howie’s as Ian. The Fergusons are both full-time dentists and co-owners of Hungry Howie’s Thornton. They run the store with the help of Deserey Peschard who is also a partial owner and handling the day-to-day operations. Ian and Alissa hope to stay local and open more locations in the North Denver market in the coming years.

“I’ve been a fan of Hungry Howie’s for a long time and excited to finally own a slice of the pie” said Hungry Howie’s Thornton franchisee, Ian Ferguson. “Hungry Howie’s has high-quality Flavored Crust pizzas unlike any other brand and I’m eager to introduce it to the community. I’m looking forward to spreading Hungry Howie’s cheesy goodness, leading the brand’s fan base in Denver, and helping others fall in love with the brand as much as we did.”

“We’re thrilled to have Mike and Ian be part of the brand’s expanding footprint in Colorado,” said Jennifer Jackson, Vice President of Development at Hungry Howie’s. “Denver is a great market for us and we’re lucky to have franchisees like Mike and Ian representing us. They both show great dedication and passion for the brand and we’re confident in their success and growth in the Denver market.

The brand will continue to implement health and safety preventative measures recommended by the CDC. It is standard practice across all Hungry Howie’s locations, including mask and glove requirements, frequent washing of hands with soap, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and mandatory food safety and sanitation procedures. The health and safety of customers and employees is the top priority at Hungry Howie’s Pizza.

Hungry Howie’s Aurora store is located at 150-84 East Mississippi Avenue. Aurora, CO 80012. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 11AM to 10PM, Friday and Saturday from 11AM to Midnight. For more information on Hungry Howie’s Aurora, 720.805.0303

Hungry Howie’s Thornton store is located at 10382 Washington Street Unit 3 Thornton, CO 80229. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 11AM to 10PM, Friday and Saturday from 11AM to Midnight. For more information on Hungry Howie’s Thornton, call 303.280.1539.

For more information on Hungry Howie’s, please visit www.hungryhowies.com .

About Hungry Howie’s Pizza

Founded in 1973, Hungry Howie’s Pizza is a national pizza franchise that is loyal to its tradition of providing delicious, high-quality and original Flavored Crust® pizzas including eight flavors: butter, butter cheese, Cajun, garlic herb, onion, ranch, sesame and Asiago cheese. Its menu features oven-baked calzone-style subs, Howie Breads®, crisp & cool salads, and flavored wings that create a unique and irreplaceable position in the pizza market. Starting in Taylor, MI, Hungry Howie’s Pizza has grown to over 525 locations in 21 states across the U.S.

