Hungry Howie’s Pizza Opens New Location in Birmingham

National Pizza Franchise Expands with New Location in Alabama

Birmingham, AL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Hungry Howie’s Pizza , the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, has opened its newest location in Birmingham.

The new Hungry Howie’s in Birmingham, AL will be Falgun Patel’s first location. Falgun has a background in business administration from Bevill State Community College and experience operating gas stations and multiple convenience stores with his family. After 15 years in the family business, Falgun wanted to get involved in the restaurant business and researched available franchising opportunities. After learning about Hungry Howie’s successful franchise business model and connecting with their company values, Falgun chose to start his franchising journey with Hungry Howie’s in Alabama and hopes to open more locations in the future.

“It’s exciting to start my franchising journey with Hungry Howie’s,” said franchisee Falgun Patel. “Everyone loves pizza, but Hungry Howie’s concept takes their products to the next level with high-quality Flavored Crust pizzas with a side of excellent customer service. As a longtime resident in Alabama, I look forward to creating a strong fan base and becoming involved within my community.”

“We’re excited to have Falgun join the Hungry Howie’s family and open our 15th location in Alabama,” said Jennifer Jackson, Vice President of Development at Hungry Howie’s. “Alabama is a great market for us, and we look forward to seeing Falgun’s success as well as continuing to grow our fan base within the state.”

The brand will continue to implement health and safety preventative measures recommended by the CDC. It is standard practice across all Hungry Howie’s locations, including mask and glove requirements, frequent washing of hands with soap, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and mandatory food safety and sanitation procedures. The health and safety of customers and employees is the top priority at Hungry Howie’s Pizza.

Hungry Howie’s Birmingham store is located at 1676 Montclair Rd. Irondale, AL 35210 . Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 11AM to 10PM, Friday and Saturday from 11AM to Midnight. For more information on Hungry Howie’s, please call 205.829.1122 or visit www.hungryhowies.com .

About Hungry Howie’s Pizza

Founded in 1973, Hungry Howie’s Pizza is a national pizza franchise that is loyal to its tradition of providing delicious, high-quality and original Flavored Crust® pizzas including eight flavors: butter, butter cheese, Cajun, garlic herb, onion, ranch, sesame and Asiago cheese. Its menu features oven-baked calzone-style subs, Howie Breads®, crisp & cool salads, and flavored wings that create a unique and irreplaceable position in the pizza market. Starting in Taylor, MI, Hungry Howie’s Pizza has grown to over 525 locations in 21 states across the U.S.

