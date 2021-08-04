Hungry Howie’s Pizza Opens Fifth Tennessee Location

National Pizza Franchise Expands with New Location in Jefferson City

Jefferson City, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Hungry Howie’s Pizza , the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, is expanding its footprint in Tennessee with its fifth location in Jefferson City. The store officially opened its doors on Wednesday, July 21st.

Franchisee Jason Jones grew up eating at Hungry Howie’s pizza in Florida with his grandparents so when he decided to open a restaurant, there was no doubt that it would be Hungry Howie’s. With over 23 years of experience in the food service industry, Jason has now opened his second Hungry Howie’s location in Jefferson City. His first store opened in Morristown, TN in 2008. Jason has plans to open additional locations with Hungry Howie’s in the future and is excited to share his love for Hungry Howie’s Pizza wherever he goes.

“Hungry Howie’s is the only pizza I will eat and when you take a bite of your first slice, you’ll understand why,” said franchisee Jason Jones. “I’m thrilled to open my second Hungry Howie’s pizza location. I’ve enjoyed introducing the high-quality Flavored Crust pizzas to Hamblen County in Morristown. I can’t wait for the Jefferson community to fall in love with the brand as much as I did.”

“Jason’s passion for the brand is evident and we’re lucky to have him on the Hungry Howie’s team,” said Jennifer Jackson, Vice President of Development at Hungry Howie’s. “Bringing in franchisees who are as passionate about the brand as we are is why we continue to bring positive experiences to consumers time and time again. We look forward to his continued success in Tennessee with our famous flavored crust pizza.”

The brand will continue to implement health and safety preventative measures recommended by the CDC. It is standard practice across all Hungry Howie’s locations, including mask and glove requirements, frequent washing of hands with soap, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and mandatory food safety and sanitation procedures. The health and safety of customers and employees is the top priority at Hungry Howie’s Pizza.

Hungry Howie’s Jefferson City store is located at 458 East Broadway Blvd. Jefferson City, TN 37760. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 11AM to 10PM, Friday and Saturday from 11AM to Midnight. For more information on Hungry Howie’s, please call 865.262.5222 or visit www.hungryhowies.com .

About Hungry Howie’s Pizza

Founded in 1973, Hungry Howie’s Pizza is a national pizza franchise that is loyal to its tradition of providing delicious, high-quality and original Flavored Crust® pizzas including eight flavors: butter, butter cheese, Cajun, garlic herb, onion, ranch, sesame and Asiago cheese. Its menu features oven-baked calzone-style subs, Howie Breads®, crisp & cool salads, and flavored wings that create a unique and irreplaceable position in the pizza market. Starting in Taylor, MI, Hungry Howie’s Pizza has grown to over 525 locations in 21 states across the U.S.

