Hungry Howie’s Partners With National Breast Cancer Foundation for Its Twelfth Annual Love, Hope & Pizza

Madison Heights, MI ( RestaurantNews.com ) Hungry Howie’s , the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, is hosting its 12th year of “Love, Hope & Pizza” campaign which is dedicated to raising funds and awareness for the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® (NBCF). The national pizza franchise has partnered with NBCF for more than a decade since the campaign first launched in 2009. To date, Hungry Howie’s has raised more than $3.5 million for NBCF to support survivors as well as those currently battling breast cancer, by donating a portion of sales from its famous Flavored Crust® pizza.

From September 27 to October 28, Hungry Howie’s is offering guests a medium 1-topping pizza for $1 with their online purchase of a large 1-topping pizza at regular menu price. For every pizza purchased during Love, Hope & Pizza, Hungry Howie’s will give back to NBCF. Additionally, customers will have the opportunity to make an additional contribution to NBCF during checkout by donating the change from rounding up their bill to the nearest dollar.

“It’s through the support of our customers we’re able to continue our partnership with NBCF for more than a decade! Since the start of Love, Hope & Pizza in 2009, the program has become a core component of the Hungry Howie’s brand,” said Steve Jackson, CEO of Hungry Howie’s. “Every dollar raised is dedicated to the brave women, men and their families who are affected by this disease. Hungry Howie’s is honored to drive increased awareness, encourage early detection, and change people’s lives through everyone’s favorite comfort food!”

For more information about Hungry Howie’s please visit www.HungryHowies.com . For additional information on the National Breast Cancer Foundation please visit www.nbcf.org .

About Hungry Howie’s Pizza

Founded in 1973, Hungry Howie’s Pizza is a national pizza franchise that is loyal to its tradition of providing delicious, high-quality and original Flavored Crust® pizzas including eight flavors: butter, butter cheese, Cajun, garlic herb, onion, ranch, sesame and Asiago cheese. Its menu features oven-baked calzone-style subs, Howie Breads®, crisp & cool salads, and flavored wings that create a unique and irreplaceable position in the pizza market. Starting in Taylor, MI, Hungry Howie’s Pizza has grown to almost 550 locations in 21 states across the U.S.

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.®

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator’s highest 4-star rating for 15 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org .

