Hungry Howie’s Opens New Location in Home City

Detroit, MI ( RestaurantNews.com ) Hungry Howie’s Pizza , originator of the Flavored Crust® pizza, has announced the opening of its newest location in Detroit, MI. Opening on Wednesday, August 26th, Hungry Howie’s Pizza will be offering a special deal on a large one-topping pizza for $7.99 to celebrate. To support Hungry Howie’s commitment to giving back to local communities, the location is donating 10% of sales on Wednesday, August 26th to The Umbrella Movement and 10% of sales on Tuesday, September 8th to Superbad Inc.

Currently the president of Chaldean American Chamber of Commerce, franchisee Martin Manna is opening Hungry Howie’s newest location in Detroit. Detroit has had quite a resurgence and Martin began looking at opportunities in the city. His interest in Hungry Howie’s was sparked not only by reputation, but the brand’s dedication to giving back and providing quality products to locals. Martin has plans to open 4 more stores in the city within the next three to four years.

This Hungry Howie’s location will be operated by Brian Kasgorgis. Brian has been in the restaurant industry for 25 years and will be involved with helping Martin and his future store openings. Brian’s responsibilities will include overseeing the day-to-day operations of Hungry Howie’s, hiring and retaining staff, preparing menus, marketing, and media relations.

“I am thrilled to be part of the brand’s expanding footprint in Detroit,” said franchisee Martin Manna. “Hungry Howie’s has a reputation of great customer service and delicious pizza. Once I saw their advertisement, I jumped at the chance to bring Hungry Howie’s back to Detroit. I’m excited to partner with them to spread Hungry Howie’s cheesy goodness throughout the city.”

“We are lucky to have a leader like Martin join the Hungry Howie’s team,” said Jennifer Jackson, Vice President of Development at Hungry Howie’s. “His dedication to the community is unmatched and we’re honored to have him in the family.”

The brand will continue to implement health and safety preventative measures recommended by the CDC. It is a standard practice across all Hungry Howie’s locations including the mask and glove requirements, frequent washing of hands with soap, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and mandatory food safety and sanitation procedures. The health and safety of customers and employees is the top priority at Hungry Howie’s Pizza.

Hungry Howie’s Detroit is located at 1533 East Lafayette Detroit, MI 48207 . Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 11AM to 10PM, Friday and Saturday from 11AM to 12AM. For more information on Hungry Howie’s, please call 313.484.4800 or visit www.hungryhowies.com .

Founded in 1973, Hungry Howie’s Pizza is a national pizza franchise that is loyal to its tradition of providing delicious, high-quality and original Flavored Crust® pizzas including eight flavors: butter, butter cheese, Cajun, garlic herb, onion, ranch, sesame and Asiago cheese. Its menu features oven-baked calzone-style subs, Howie Breads®, crisp & cool salads, and flavored wings that create a unique and irreplaceable position in the pizza market. Starting in Taylor, MI, Hungry Howie’s Pizza has grown to almost 550 locations in 20 states across the U.S.

