Hungry Howie’s Opens Location in Ann Arbor

National Pizza Franchise Increases Presence with Ann Arbor Location

Ann Arbor, MI ( RestaurantNews.com ) Hungry Howie’s Pizza , originator of the Flavored Crust® pizza, announces the grand opening of their newest location in Ann Arbor, MI. The store officially opens its doors on Wednesday, August 12th and to commemorate its newest location, Hungry Howie’s Pizza will be offering a special deal on a large one-topping pizza for $7.99. To support Hungry Howie’s commitment to giving back to its local communities, the location is donating 10% of sales on Monday, August 17 to Children’s Creative Center and 10% of sales on Monday, August 24th to Dicken Elementary School.

Franchisee Jinil Patel first joined the Hungry Howie’s family at the age of 16, working as a pizza maker. His original plan was to graduate college with a business management and marketing degree but his passion for pizza was strong and he decided to pursue a career in pizza franchising. With the support of his family, his father, Shailesh, is financing the store, and his brother, Jinesh, will help manage the day-to-day. This upcoming location will be Jinil’s second Hungry Howie’s store in Ann Arbor, MI. He opened his first Hungry Howie’s store in 2013 on Washtenaw Avenue. He runs it with his brother, Jinesh, During this pandemic, Jinil partnered with 10 local elementary schools in Ann Arbor to feed 50 families every week from May through June.

“I’m proud to be opening my second Hungry Howie’s pizza location in Ann Arbor,” said franchisee Jinil Patel. “I hope to introduceour excellent service and delicious, fresh pizza to more people while continuing to build Hungry Howie’s fanbase within the Ann Arbor community.”

“We’re excited to support Jinil’s franchising journey with his latest store opening,” said Jennifer Jackson, Vice President of Development at Hungry Howie’s. “He has a strong sense of community and his commitment to give back is one of the many traits we value at Hungry Howie’s. We’re thrilled to have him in the family, and we look forward to another successful restaurant in Ann Arbor.”

The brand will continue to implement health and safety preventative measures recommended by the CDC. It is a standard practice across all Hungry Howie’s locations to wear mask and gloves, disinfect touched surfaces, frequently wash hands with soap, and follow mandatory food safety and sanitation procedures. The health and safety of customers and employees is the top priority at Hungry Howie’s Pizza.

Hungry Howie’s Ann Arbor is located at 2026 West Stadium Blvd., Ann Arbor 48103. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 10AM to 12AM, Friday and Saturday from 10AM to 1AM. For more information on Hungry Howie’s, please call 734.999.4777 or visit www.hungryhowies.com .

