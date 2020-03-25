Hungry Howie’s is Hiring for Delivery Drivers

Detroit-based pizza chain Hungry Howie’s is now hiring delivery drivers across all its 550 locations in 21 states. The legendary pizza chain, known as the originator of the flavor crust pizza, is doing its part to help get more Americans in jobs during this difficult time. Interested job applicants should contact their local Hungry Howie’s location for more information.

Founded in 1973, Hungry Howie’s Pizza is a national pizza franchise that is loyal to its tradition of providing delicious, high-quality and original Flavored Crust pizzas including eight flavors: butter, butter cheese, Cajun, garlic herb, onion, ranch, sesame and Asiago cheese. Its menu features oven-baked calzone-style subs, Howie Breads, crisp & cool salads, and flavored wings that create a unique and irreplaceable position in the pizza market. Starting in Taylor, MI, Hungry Howie’s Pizza has grown to almost 550 locations in 20 states across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.hungryhowies.com