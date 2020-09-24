Hungry Howie’s Expands Presence in Michigan Home State

National Pizza Concept Opens Location in Owosso

Owosso, MI ( RestaurantNews.com ) Hungry Howie’s Pizza , originator of the Flavored Crust® pizza, has announced the opening of its newest location in Owosso, MI on Wednesday, September 30th. To commemorate their store opening, Hungry Howie’s Owosso will be offering a special deal on a large one-topping pizza for $7.99. To support Hungry Howie’s commitment to giving back to local communities, the location is donating 10% of sales on Wednesday, September 30th to Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee and 10% of sales on Tuesday, October 13th to Capital Area Community Services.

The Owosso location is owned by brothers Steve, Mike and Jim Peterson, who also have locations in nearby neighborhoods including Durand and Linden. The new location is looking for motivated team members and is currently accepting employment applications for a number of positions including shift runners, assistant managers and delivery drivers.

The Petersons began their career with Hungry Howie’s Pizza as teenagers working at the store level. After falling in love with the brand, they opened their first restaurant in Waterford in 1984. Today, they own several locations in Michigan and North Carolina, with plans to open additional stores in the future.

This Hungry Howie’s location will be operated by business partner Timothy Last. Timothy has been with The Peterson Group for over 15 years, starting as an assistant manager at the store level. After rising through the ranks, he is now a business partner helping the Petersons operate their business.

“We are thrilled to share a piece of the Hungry Howie’s pie with the Owosso community,” said business partner Timothy Last. “Like the Peterson brothers, I started working with the brand at the store-level and quickly became passionate about the Hungry Howie’s business. We look forward to spreading Hungry Howie’s cheesy goodness throughout the community and helping others fall in love with the brand as much as we did.”

“We are very lucky to have the Petersons as a part of the Hungry Howie’s family,” said Jennifer Jackson, Vice President of Development at Hungry Howie’s. “As someone who has also worked their way up at Hungry Howie’s Pizza, their passion for the brand and their commitment to growth is inspiring and admirable. We look forward to seeing their business continue to thrive and succeed.”

The brand will continue to implement health and safety preventative measures recommended by the CDC. It is a standard practice across all Hungry Howie’s locations including the mask and glove requirements, frequent washing of hands with soap, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and mandatory food safety and sanitation procedures. The health and safety of customers and employees is the top priority at Hungry Howie’s Pizza.

Hungry Howie’s Owosso is located at 116 South Shiawassee, Owosso, MI 48867. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 11AM to 10PM, Friday and Saturday from 11AM to 12AM. For more information on Hungry Howie’s, please call 989.936.4141 or visit www.hungryhowies.com .

