Hungry Howie’s Expands Its Oklahoma Presence

National Pizza Franchise Opens Second Location in Tulsa

Tulsa, OK ( RestaurantNews.com ) Hungry Howie’s Pizza , originator of the Flavored Crust® pizza, announced today the opening of their newest location in Tulsa, OK. To celebrate the opening on Wednesday, July 15th, Hungry Howie’s Pizza will be offering a special deal on a large one-topping pizza for $7.99. To support Hungry Howie’s commitment to giving back to local communities, the location is donating 10% of sales on July 15th to John 3:16 Mission and 10% of sales on July 16th to the Greater Food Bank of Tulsa.

The new Hungry Howie’s in Tulsa, OK will be Matt Kelley’s first location. Matt has a background in restaurant management in addition to over 15 years of accounting experience working as a controller for several companies. After spending many years in corporate accounting and finance, he made the decision to return to the restaurant business and researched franchise opportunities. He knew the original owner of the first Tulsa location and chose Hungry Howie’s after learning about their franchise business model. He has plans to open more restaurants in the future throughout the state of Oklahoma.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to bring a new Hungry Howie’s restaurant to Tulsa. The brand’s fresh ingredients paired with its fan-favorite crust will be a tremendous hit with locals,” said franchisee Matt Kelley. “I look forward to introducing this wonderful community to Hungry Howie’s superior customer service and high quality, delicious pizza.”

“We’re honored to have Matt as our newest franchise and opening our second location in Tulsa,” said Jennifer Jackson, Vice President of Development at Hungry Howie’s. “Oklahoma is a great market for us, and we look forward to expanding our presence with the success of his restaurant.”

The brand will continue to implement health and safety preventative measures recommended by the CDC. It is a standard practice across all Hungry Howie’s locations to wear mask and gloves, disinfect touched surfaces, frequently wash hands with soap, and follow mandatory food safety and sanitation procedures. The health and safety of customers and employees is the top priority at Hungry Howie’s Pizza.

Hungry Howie’s Tulsa, OK is located at 1669 South Yale Ave., Tulsa, OK 74112 . Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 11AM to 10PM, Friday and Saturday from 11AM to 12AM. For more information on Hungry Howie’s, please call 918.770.9200 or visit www.hungryhowies.com .

About Hungry Howie’s Pizza

Founded in 1973, Hungry Howie’s Pizza is a national pizza franchise that is loyal to its tradition of providing delicious, high-quality and original Flavored Crust® pizzas including eight flavors: butter, butter cheese, Cajun, garlic herb, onion, ranch, sesame and Asiago cheese. Its menu features oven- baked calzone-style subs, Howie Breads®, crisp & cool salads, and flavored wings that create a unique and irreplaceable position in the pizza market. Starting in Taylor, MI, Hungry Howie’s Pizza has grown to almost 550 locations in 20 states across the U.S.

