HUNGRY Helps Companies Embrace the Future of Work with New Culinary Offerings

After fifteen months of virtual events and pop-ups, the tech-enabled platform is helping offices across the country bring back their employees with creative and flexible chef-centric menus

Arlington, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) HUNGRY is helping America return to the office.

After fifteen months spent pivoting to chef-centric pop-ups, virtual cooking experiences, and meal delivery services, the celebrity-backed chef network is once again supplying curated food experiences through in-person office catering and pop-up restaurants in commercial office buildings.

“Employers everywhere are eager to bring their employees back to the office and a key part of their strategy is food,” said HUNGRY Founder and CEO Jeff Grass. “At HUNGRY, we believe in a radically different approach to traditional office fare. By opting for a marketplace model with special access to hundreds of top, local chefs, we can supply high-quality, authentic cuisine that you can’t get anywhere else.”

HUNGRY’s commitment to supporting local, independent chefs allows companies to create employee dining programs that are exciting, convenient, and diverse. With HUNGRY, businesses can incentivize their staff as they return to the office through an infinite variety of options that fulfill any type of craving.

Though offices have not been back in person for long, HUNGRY’s clients are already raving about its return.

“Before COVID, my team at Appian used HUNGRY for most of our catering needs,” said Rebecca Rosalia, workplace experience manager at Appian Corporation, “Now that we’re getting more people back into the office, we are happy we get to use HUNGRY again. On the day of the first delivery from HUNGRY a few weeks ago, I heard one of my coworkers speaking excitedly to someone in the lobby. I looked out, and saw one of our long-time and favorite Catering Captains. We were so happy to see his familiar face and to know we were in excellent hands!”

After innovating during the pandemic, HUNGRY continues to support thousands of clients across Boston, New York City, Philadelphia,Washington, DC, Atlanta, Dallas, and Austin who are returning to work.

“Our goal is to play a major role in strengthening office culture, especially now, when people are yearning for a better way to work in a group setting,” said Grass.

All HUNGRY meals are prepared and cooked in offsite, food-safe commercial kitchen environments. HUNGRY exercises extreme diligence at every stage of the catering process, using masks, sneeze guards, and social distancing markers to adhere to the highest standards in food safety.

To learn more about HUNGRY, visit tryhungry.com .

About HUNGRY

HUNGRY was founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneurs Eman Pahlavani, Shy Pahlevani and Jeff Grass as a revolutionary platform engaging the $60 billion business and events catering market. The technology-enabled marketplace provides curated experiences to groups and businesses throughout the US via catering, chef pop-ups, snack packs, virtual cooking experiences, and food delivery services.

Notable investors in HUNGRY include Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners, Kevin Hart, Usher, Todd Gurley, Bobby Wagner, Ndamukong Suh and celebrity chefs Tom Colicchio and Ming Tsai. Through its partnerships, HUNGRY has donated more than half a million meals to people in need. The company also promotes environmental waste reduction through its Food Solutions programs.

HUNGRY is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and has rapidly growing operations in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Boston, New York City, Austin and Dallas. For more information, visit tryhungry.com .

Contact:

Mary Eva Tredway

Butin Integrated Communications

mtredway@butincom.com

404-317-0731

The post HUNGRY Helps Companies Embrace the Future of Work with New Culinary Offerings first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.