Hungry for a Fresh Start to Stay Healthy and Calm in Anxious Times? Experts Share Insights in Webinar Series

Webinar is part of Clarion Events Food and Beverage Group’s free resources to help restaurant and foodservice community stay connected within this rapidly changing environment

( RestaurantNews.com ) Members of the restaurant and foodservice community are among the groups that are most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In these anxious times, it’s more important than ever to take care of our physical and emotional health. Dr/Chef Rob Graham, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of FRESH Medicine and Peggy Neu, President of The Monday Campaigns, will share advice for staying healthy and managing stress during these challenging times.

Dr/Chef Graham and Ms. Neu will hold a webinar about how to stay healthy and calm during these anxious times.

When: Monday, April 13, 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM EDT

Register for free:

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5701723560459738893

About the Experts:

Dr. Graham is a Harvard-trained physician, Board Certified in Internal and Integrative Medicine with a Master’s in Public Health, and Chef. In 2018, he obtained his culinary degree from the Natural Gourmet Institute. As one of few doctor/chefs in the world, he brings a unique perspective on the role of food in disease treatment and prevention. He founded FRESH Medicine with his wife Julie Graham, which promotes the “FRESH Five” –Food, Relaxation, Exercise, Sleep and Happiness –as the key ingredients for a healthy body and mind.

Ms. Neu has a background in marketing and public health promotion and, in her role leading the Meatless Monday campaign, has worked extensively with restaurants and foodservice companies. She also promotes broader health and wellness programs through The Monday Campaigns, which encourages people to use Monday as the day for a “fresh start” and to take simple steps to move more, reduce stress and eat healthier. Ms. Neu is also a long-time meditation and yoga practitioner and serves on the board of the Nalanda Institute for Contemplative Science.

