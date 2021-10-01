HUNGRY Closes $21MM Series C Round with “A-List” Backing

Led by notable VCs and celebrity investors, the new funding will propel HUNGRY’s geographic and service-based expansion

Arlington, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) HUNGRY , one of the fastest growing food tech startups in the U.S., today announced the close of its $21 million Series C funding. The round brings together a new team of passionate and diverse supporters, including award-winning actress, writer, and producer Issa Rae; “America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews; NFL wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins; NBA superstar Lonzo Ball, and heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder.

The new group adds to HUNGRY’s already impressive roster of noteworthy investors, like Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners; stand-up comedian, actor, and producer Kevin Hart; internationally-acclaimed music luminary Usher; NFL five-time all-pro Ndamukong Suh; six-time all-pro linebacker Bobby Wagner; celebrity chefs Tom Colicchio and Ming Tsai; and former co-CEO of Whole Foods Market Walter Robb.

Additional VC backing for the round came from an all-star group of investors, including Sands Capital Global Venture Fund, Motley Fool Ventures, Evolution VC Partners, Marcy Venture Partners, Stonewall Robb Investments, Studio Management, Bread and Butter Ventures, Ames Watson LLC, The Syndicate Fund, James Madison Innovations, GP Ventures, the Center for Innovative Technology, Private Access Network, The Torch Fund, The Heritage Fund, Flight VC and Robert G. Hisaoka.

HUNGRY will use the new infusion of capital to accelerate its geographic and service-based expansion.

“Since the outset of the pandemic, interest in HUNGRY has increased exponentially,” said Jeff Grass, CEO of HUNGRY. “This round of funding came together in record time with overwhelming interest from new and past supporters, which will enable us to help even more chefs and communities across the country.”

Over the past 18 months, HUNGRY has thrived under the pressure of a global pandemic, broadening its offerings to include Virtual Xperiences and last mile food delivery and logistics services, both of which already have a national footprint. These new offerings helped enable HUNGRY to double its year ending annualized revenue run rate in 2020.

“What started as a mission to disrupt the $60 billion office catering industry has become an adaptable and multi-pronged business – revolutionizing the way chefs work,” said HUNGRY co-founder and COO Eman Pahlavani. “Our pandemic response demonstrated the power, agility and flexibility of our tech platform, chef network, and incredible team.”

Since its inception, HUNGRY has donated one meal for every two meals sold to help end hunger in the U.S. To date, the company has donated more than half a million meals through its own efforts and in partnership with Feeding America’s nationwide network of food banks.

The startup’s food solutions business currently operates in Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Austin and Dallas. The company plans to expand its onsite services to Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area this September. HUNGRY’s Virtual Xperiences are available nationwide.

About HUNGRY

HUNGRY was founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneurs Eman Pahlavani, Shy Pahlevani and Jeff Grass as a revolutionary platform engaging the $60 billion business and events catering market. The technology-enabled marketplace provides curated experiences to groups and businesses throughout the US via catering, chef pop-ups, snack packs, virtual cooking experiences, and food delivery services.

Notable investors in HUNGRY include Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners, Kevin Hart, Usher, Todd Gurley, Bobby Wagner, Ndamukong Suh and celebrity chefs Tom Colicchio and Ming Tsai. Through its partnerships, HUNGRY has donated more than half a million meals to people in need. The company also promotes environmental waste reduction through its Food Solutions programs.

HUNGRY is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and has rapidly growing operations in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Boston, New York City, Austin, Dallas and Los Angeles. For more information, visit tryhungry.com .

Contact:

Mary Eva Tredway

Butin Integrated Communications

mtredway@butincom.com

404-317-0731

The post HUNGRY Closes $21MM Series C Round with “A-List” Backing first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.