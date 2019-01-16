Hungry? Baltimore County Restaurant Week kicks off Friday at some 60 suburban eateries

Good news for the hungry but budget-minded: Baltimore County Restaurant Week, offering reduced-price meals at more than 60 restaurants, begins Friday.

The week (which actually runs 16 days, until Feb. 2) features fixed-price lunch, brunch and dinner menus, priced at $15-$35. The restaurants are scattered throughout the county, from Dimitri’s International Grille in Catonsville to Jimmy’s Famous Seafood in Dundalk, The Melting Pot in Towson to Kooper’s in Jacksonville.

A full list of participating restaurants can be found at baltimorecountyrestaurantweek.com.

And that’s not the only option for the thrifty, but hungry. Baltimore Restaurant Week, offering two-course brunch and lunch offerings ($12-$20) and three-course dinners ($20-$35) at more than 100 city restaurants, runs now through Jan. 20. Details at baltimorerestaurantweek.com.

