Jennifer Lett
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Hundreds support President Trump at ‘Stop the Steal’ rally in Delray Beach

November 14, 2020
From www.sun-sentinel.com
By
Wayne K. Roustan
Jennifer Lett

Hundreds of President Trump supporters attend “Stop the Steal” rally at the Delray Beach Pavilion