Hundreds Affected by Kincade Fire Provided with Free Meals at Santa Rosa Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Chandi Hospitality & Redwood Credit Union Joined Forces with Mountain Mike’s to Feed Community During Kincade Fire

Santa Rosa, CA (RestaurantNews.com) With thousands forced to evacuate their homes due to the Kincade Fire, Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC banded together with Santa Rosa-based Chandi Hospitality Group and Redwood Credit Union to provide free meals to those affected. This past weekend, the community was invited to a Santa Rosa Mountain Mike’s to enjoy a warm meal amidst the turmoil. Nearly 300 people, the majority being first responders and evacuees, visited Mountain Mike’s in search of a bit of joy during the chaos. This specific Mountain Mike’s location recently reopened in Santa Rosa after it was permanently closed due to fire damage in the 2017 Tubbs Fire.

“As our community relived a nightmare that was only all too recent, we wanted to do everything in our power to support the families that had been forced from their homes as well as the brave men and women who were going above and beyond to keep us safe,” said Sonu Chandi, Mountain Mike’s Pizza area developer and president of Chandi Hospitality.

Santa Rosa-based Chandi Hospitality, the North Bay’s premier restaurant group, worked closely with the team at Redwood Credit Union to strategize on how to best serve the community during their time of need.

“This great partnership allowed us to support our community with a small gesture: to take a break and have a warm meal on us” said Brett Martinez, Redwood Credit Union President & CEO.

In addition to inviting locals into the restaurant, Mountain Mike’s and Chandi Hospitality donated nearly 100 large pizzas to local fire stations, emergency centers, and evacuation shelters—so food was one less thing they needed to worry about.

For additional information about Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com.

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has been serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. Known for its legendary pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis and its 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has been a popular choice for families for over 40 years. Each of the brand’s more than 200 locations across California, Oregon and Utah feature a welcoming yet modern family-friendly atmosphere complete with big screen TVs throughout and a kids’ activity area with arcade games, making it the ideal location for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraisers and private parties. Mountain Mike’s Pizza is the Official Pizza of the San Francisco 49ers. With a menu of signature pizzas like Everest and The McKinley, boneless and bone-in wings, garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone. Whether dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Chandi Hospitality

Founded in 2007, Chandi Hospitality is the North Bay’s premier, family-owned restaurant group known for superior taste and artful hosting. The group has been instrumental in the rise of Downtown Santa Rosa’s dining scene, where it has facilitated development of new restaurant concepts and opened several concepts of its own including Bollywood Bar & Clay Oven, Beer Baron, Stout Brothers Irish Pub & Restaurant and Mercato Pasta & Produce. In addition to building high-end restaurants from the ground up, Chandi Hospitality has helped grow and innovate franchises, and currently serves as the development agent for Mountain Mike’s Pizza for the North Bay region. For more information, visit www.chandihospitality.com .

About Redwood Credit Union

Founded in 1950, Redwood Credit Union is a full-service financial institution providing personal and business banking to consumers and businesses in the North Bay and San Francisco. RCU offers complete financial services including checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, credit cards, online and mobile banking, business services, commercial and SBA lending, and more. Wealth management and investment services are available through CUSO Financial Services L.P., and through RCU Services Group (RCU’s wholly owned subsidiary), insurance and auto-purchasing services are also available. RCU has over $4.7 billion in assets and serves more than 344,000 members with full-service branches from San Francisco to Ukiah, plus more than 30,000 fee-free network ATMs nationwide. For more information, call 1 (800) 479-7928, visit redwoodcu.org, or follow RCU on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for news and updates.

