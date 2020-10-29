  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Humpback whale puts on show for fisherman in Long Island Sound

October 29, 2020
From www.courant.com
By
Christine Dempsey

A fisherman recorded what appears to be a humpback whale in Long Island Sound this week.