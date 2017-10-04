The Hummus & Pita Co. Signs New Multi-Unit Franchise Deal in Denver

The rapidly growing Mediterranean fast-casual concept, The Hummus & Pita Co., known for their menu of fresh, scratch-made vegetarian dishes, meats cooked in a traditional taboon oven, baked pita, and laffa breads, has announced franchise expansion into the Denver market.

The Authentically Mediterranean Concept Readies For Expansion Into Western Market

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) The Hummus & Pita Co., known for its homemade, fresh and healthy Mediterranean cuisine, has announced the sale of a five-unit franchise expansion into the Denver market. The company signed the franchise deal with Rachid Elmrini, an experienced full-service restaurant operator and commercial real estate investor.

The rapidly growing Mediterranean fast casual concept brings guilt-free, homemade cuisine to the masses in a comfortable and inviting environment. All menu items are made from scratch on the premises and use only the freshest ingredients to create high-quality, flavor-focused eats. The concept stands out with its freshly baked pita and laffa breads, vegetarian dishes and meats cooked in a traditional taboon oven.

Founder and President Janice Axelrod opened the first Hummus & Pita Co. in 2011 in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood. Since then, the restaurant has opened three additional New York locations and is now set for expansion into the Denver market. Impressive unit economics (averaging at $1,200 in sales per square foot) coupled with high consumer demand proves the concept is well-poised to make its foray into additional markets.

“We are very excited about the expansion of The Hummus and Pita co. into the Denver market. We look forward to spreading our craveable Mediterranean menu and raveable atmosphere and service into other markets across the country,” said Axelrod. “We found the perfect partner in Rachid to accomplish this in Denver, as he shares the same passion we do, as well as the background and know how.”

“I’ve had my finger on the pulse of restaurants looking to expand into the Denver market through franchising for quite sometime, but had yet to find one I was passionate about until discovering Hummus & Pita, Co.,” added Elmrini. “After consulting with my wife, we traveled to New York where I was immediately impressed with the efficiency and professionalism of the concept. Meeting with Dave Pesso, and having such a strong connection, sealed the deal. I am delighted to have this partnership and honored to have the opportunity to bring Hummus & Pita, Co. to the Denver market.”

Earlier this year Hummus & Pita Co. partnered with Fransmart, the industry leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, The Halal Guys, and Qdoba Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. They are currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. To learn more about Hummus & Pita Co. franchising opportunities please visit http://bit.ly/2h7pCJJ.

The Hummus & Pita Co., which has impressive unit economics coupled with high consumer demand, is well-poised to make its foray into Denver and additional markets.

About The Hummus & Pita Co.



The Hummus & Pita Co . is a fast-casual restaurant brand serving homemade, fresh, and healthy Mediterranean cuisine. Founded in 2011, The Hummus and Pita Co . delivers authentic flavors with freshly baked bread and meats cooked in a traditional taboon oven, a wide variety of vegetarian options, and an atmosphere that is truly comfortable. The brand was founded in New York City and has begun it franchise expansion throughout the United States.

About Fransmart



Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth – as of 2015, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

Contact:

Ajenda Public Relations

Jenna Satariano

Jenna@ajendapr.com

562-761-2095

www.ajendapr.com