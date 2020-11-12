The Hummus & Pita Co. Secures New Location in Desirable Upper East Side Manhattan

The Fourth NYC Location of the Iconic Mediterranean Fast-Casual is Slated to Open Before Year’s End

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) New York headquartered fast casual concept, The Hummus & Pita Co. , known for their expansive menu of fresh and healthy Mediterranean fare, is adding another location to their New York City footprint with a new restaurant on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The soon-to-open space, which will be corporately owned and operated, is located in an already very popular and high-trafficked restaurant hub between 2nd and 3rd avenue at 216 E86th St, and will be joining the likes of concepts such as Sweetgreen, Shake Shack, and Chipotle. It is expected to debut in early December.

“The Upper East Side has always been a neighborhood where we wanted to bring our concept and, while it has been a challenging time for the restaurant industry as a whole, we are fortunate that this year has also presented us with the unique opportunity to finally expand into this highly coveted area,” said co-founder Dave Pesso. “This business decision will highly benefit The Hummus & Pita Co. brand, and we are looking forward to sharing our high-quality and healthy Mediterranean dishes with a new NYC neighborhood.”

Since 2011, the Brooklyn-born Hummus & Pita Co. has been delivering guilt-free, homemade cuisine to the masses. The concept has taken the best dishes from all over the Mediterranean region, including recipes that have been passed down generation to generation, and built a seamless menu that works for all taste and dietary preferences. All menu items are made from scratch on the premises at each location, using only the freshest ingredients available to ensure high-quality, flavor-focused eats for every guest. The fast casual leader stands out from other Mediterranean concepts for its freshly-baked pita and laffa breads, wide variety of innovative vegetarian and vegan dishes, meats cooked in a traditional taboon oven, and signature hummus-based dessert offerings like the Chickpea Chiller, which has been recognized by national media outlets including ABC’s The Chew, People Magazine, Business Insider, PopSugar, and more.

The decision to join the densely populated neighborhood of the Upper East Side is a strategic move for Hummus & Pita Co., as the company expands their foothold in New York City and continues to gather traction and awareness. The concept is also actively looking to expand into Brooklyn and Columbus, Ohio next, and have aggressively been pursuing opportunities in those areas. The Hummus & Pita Co. currently operates three locations in New York City, and locations in Brookfield, CT, Holmdel, NJ, and Auburn Hills, MI. Additional units in current development include Atlanta, GA, Huntsville, AL, Montgomery, AL, and Los Angeles, CA. Due to the brand’s rapid franchised growth and aggressive expansion into new markets, The Hummus & Pita Co. was named one of QSR’s “13 Emerging New York City Fast Casuals to Watch” and “11 Restaurant Franchises on the Cusp of Greatness.”

The Hummus & Pita Co. is seeking experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. To learn more about Hummus & Pita Co. franchising opportunities please visit https://bit.ly/2zASKXr .

The Hummus & Pita Co. is a New York City-based concept that brings healthy, homemade Mediterranean cuisine to the masses in a comfortable and inviting environment. All menu items are made-from-scratch on the premises, using only the freshest ingredients available to ensure high-quality flavor-focused eats at every visit. The concept has been named one of “13 New York Fast Casuals to Watch” and “11 Restaurant Franchises on the Cusp of Greatness” by QSR Magazine, which also dubbed their signature Dessert Hummus one of “America’s Most Innovative Menu Items.” The Hummus & Pita Co. currently operates six locations in New York City, Brookfield, CT, Holmdel, NJ, and Auburn Hills, MI, with additional units in development in Los Angeles, CA, Atlanta, GA, Columbus, OH, and Alabama. For more information, visit www.hummusandpitas.com .

