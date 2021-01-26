The Hummus & Pita Co. Ready to Fire up Taboon Oven for Montgomery Opening

NYC’S Mediterranean Fast Casual Leader Announces Opening Day for Second Alabama Location

Montgomery, AL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Montgomery diners will soon be able to enjoy fresh baked pita bread, made-from-scratch hummus and a variety of traditional and vegan Mediterranean street foods from shawarma to falafel at The Hummus & Pita Co. located at 7131 Eastchase Pkwy. The country’s leading fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant will officially open its doors on Tuesday, February 2nd. To celebrate the grand opening, they will be giving away free meals to the first 50 customers on opening day, beginning at 11 am. Additionally, The Hummus & Pita Co. is welcoming all first responders to eat for free at the restaurant’s soft-opening on Monday, February 1st from 5 pm to 8 pm.

The opening is a part of a five location deal with skilled franchise company, Premier King, Inc. This location will be joining two existing southeast locations in Atlanta, GA, and Huntsville, AL which opened late last year. Led by brothers-in-law Jay Gill and Patrick Sidhu, Premier King, Inc’s portfolio includes more than 170 locations of Burger King, as well as 14 Popeyes restaurants throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

“We saw The Hummus & Pita Co. franchise as a great opportunity to add a health-focused concept to our portfolio,” said Gill. “Our first two locations were so warmly received by diners. We’re especially delighted to be opening in Montgomery, where we started Premier Kings many years ago, and we anticipate that the Montgomery community will appreciate this fresh Mediterranean concept as much as we do.”

“Our first two southeastern locations have experienced tremendous success, so we’re excited to continue our expansion in the region,” said Co-founder Dave Pesso. “We’re thrilled to see that diners love our made-from-scratch and fresh approach to Mediterranean cuisine and feel proud to be bringing our healthy and innovative fare to the Montgomery community.”

Since 2011, the Brooklyn-born Hummus & Pita Co. has been delivering guilt-free, homemade cuisine to the masses. The concept has taken the best dishes from all over the Mediterranean region, including recipes that have been passed down generation to generation, and built a seamless menu that works for all taste and dietary preferences. All menu items are made on the premises at each location, using only the freshest ingredients available to ensure high-quality, flavor-focused eats for every guest. The fast casual leader stands out from other Mediterranean concepts for its freshly-baked pita and laffa breads, wide variety of innovative vegetarian and vegan dishes, meats cooked in a traditional taboon oven, and signature hummus-based dessert offerings like the Chickpea Chiller, which has been recognized by national media outlets including ABC’s The Chew, People Magazine, Business Insider, PopSugar, and more.

The Montgomery location will be open daily from 11 am – 8pm and will offer dine-in, curbside, takeout, and delivery via 3rd party partners. Customers are encouraged to download The Hummus & Pita Co. app for advanced ordering and other loyalty features, which is available for download through the Apple Store and Google Play. Additionally, the restaurant will offer catering services to accommodate events or parties of any size. To learn more catering and to view the full menu, visit hummusandpitas.com.

The Hummus & Pita Co. currently operates locations in New York City, Brookfield, CT, Holmdel, NJ, Auburn Hills, MI, and Atlanta, GA with additional units in development in Los Angeles, CA and Columbus, OH. Due to the brand’s rapid franchised growth and aggressive expansion into new markets, The Hummus & Pita Co. was named one of QSR’s “13 Emerging New York City Fast Casuals to Watch” and “11 Restaurant Franchises on the Cusp of Greatness.” To learn more about Hummus & Pita Co. franchising opportunities please visit https://bit.ly/2zASKXr .

About The Hummus & Pita Co.

The Hummus & Pita Co. is a New York City-based concept that brings healthy, homemade Mediterranean cuisine to the masses in a comfortable and inviting environment. All menu items are made-from-scratch on the premises, using only the freshest ingredients available to ensure high-quality flavor-focused eats at every visit. The concept has been named one of “13 New York Fast Casuals to Watch” and “11 Restaurant Franchises on the Cusp of Greatness” by QSR Magazine, which also dubbed their signature Dessert Hummus one of “America’s Most Innovative Menu Items.” The Hummus & Pita Co. currently operates six locations in New York City, Brookfield, CT, Holmdel, NJ, and Auburn Hills, MI, with additional units in development in Los Angeles, CA, Atlanta, GA, Columbus, OH, and Alabama. For more information, visit www.hummusandpitas.com .

