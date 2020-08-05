The Hummus & Pita Co. Partners With Goldbelly to Deliver Authentic Mediterranean Eats Nationwide

The Fresh Mediterranean Fast-Casual Rolls Out A Variety Of DIY Kits To Feed The Whole Family

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Hummus & Pita Co. , a popular New York-based fresh and healthy Mediterranean concept, has partnered with Goldbelly to bring a taste of authentic Mediterranean cuisine to homes across the country. The Hummus & Pita Co. is best-known in the Big Apple for its fresh hummus, handmade shawarma, innovative vegan dishes, and all things Mediterranean, and now, the best of the restaurant’s offerings can be enjoyed coast to coast via Goldbelly, an online marketplace that connects restaurants to customers throughout the U.S.

The Hummus & Pita Co.’s Goldbelly selection includes do-it-yourself kits so fans of the fast casual can make their favorite menu items at home. The kits come in a variety of sizes and include:

The Hummus Kit

Pitas (Whole Wheat or White), Original Hummus, choice of flavored Hummus (Original Hummus, Roaster Pepper Hummus, Sun-dried Hummus, Spinach Hummus, Jalapeno Hummus, Spicy Pepper Hummus) and choice of pita chips (Garlic and Zaatar, Plain Lightly Salted)

The Falafel Kit

Pitas, Original Hummus, Falafel Mix, Falafel Maker, choice of sauce (Tahini, Spicy Tahini or Tzatziki) and Middle Eastern Pickles

Gyro Kit

Pitas (Pita Pocket or Flat Pita), Original Hummus, Cut Gyro, Tzatziki Sauce, Couscous

Meatballs Turkish/Vegan Kit

Pitas, choice of flavored Hummus, Turkish Meatballs OR Vegan Moroccan Meatballs, Gravy, Sauce (Tahini or Tzatziki), Couscous

Shawarma Regular/Vegan Kit

Pitas, choice of flavored Hummus, Shawarma (Regular or Vegan), Sauce (Tahini or Spicy Tahini), Mediterranean Rice

Mix Grill Kit

Pitas (Pita Pocket or Flat Pita), choice of flavored Hummus, Shawarma (Chicken), Cut Gyro, Turkish Meatballs with Gravy (Turkish Broth or Moroccan Sauce), choice of sauce (Tahini, Spicy Tahini, Tzatziki, Schug (Spicy), Harissa (Hot)), choice of side (Spanish Eggplant, Baba Ghanoush, Moroccan Carrots, Beets Salad, Chickpeas Salad, Couscous Salad, Mediterranean Rice, Couscous)

Sweets Kit

Chickpea Shmear (Chocolate, Cake Butter, Cookie Dough), Cinnamon Toasted Pita Chips, Mix of Pastries (Baklava, Rugalach, Morrocan Cookies)

Chickpea Chiller Kit

Six bottles of 12oz or 16oz Chickpea Chiller, the original vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free hummus shake!

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity, through this partnership with Goldbelly, to share the best of The Hummus & Pita Co. with the rest of the country,” says Dave Pesso, co-founder of The Hummus & Pita Co. “We’ve spent the last few months perfecting our kits and ensuring that the quality and flavors of the product rivals that of the food guests have come to expect in our stores. I’m so very impressed with the way the kits turned out and I look forward to sharing The Hummus & Pita Co.’s authentic Mediterranean flavors with people from coast to coast.”

Since its conception in Brooklyn in 2011, The Hummus & Pita Co. has strived to provide each and every guest with high quality, flavorful eats created by family recipes that have been developed from generation to generation. The family-owned business has attracted long lines of hungry fans eager to get their hands on their favorite Mediterranean and Middle Eastern eats. The Hummus & Pita Co. stands out from other Mediterranean concepts for its freshly-baked pita and laffa breads, wide variety of vegetarian dishes, meats cooked in a traditional taboon oven, and its signature hummus-based dessert offerings. Its Chickpea Chiller dessert item has been proudly recognized by national media outlets including ABC’s The Chew, People Magazine, Business Insider, Popsugar, and more.

The Hummus & Pita Co. currently operates locations in New York City, Brookfield, CT, Holmdel, NJ, and Auburn Hills, MI, with additional units in development in Los Angeles, CA, Atlanta, GA, Columbus, OH, and Alabama. Due to the brand’s rapid franchised growth and aggressive expansion into new markets, The Hummus & Pita Co. was named one of QSR’s “13 Emerging New York City Fast Casuals to Watch” and “11 Restaurant Franchises on the Cusp of Greatness.”

The Hummus & Pita Co. is currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. To learn more about Hummus & Pita Co. franchising opportunities please visit https://bit.ly/2zASKXr .

About The Hummus & Pita Co.

The Hummus & Pita Co. is a New York City-based concept that brings healthy, homemade Mediterranean cuisine to the masses in a comfortable and inviting environment. All menu items are made-from-scratch on the premises, using only the freshest ingredients available to ensure high-quality flavor-focused eats at every visit. The concept has been named one of “13 New York Fast Casuals to Watch” and “11 Restaurant Franchises on the Cusp of Greatness” by QSR Magazine, which also dubbed their signature Dessert Hummus one of “America’s Most Innovative Menu Items.” The Hummus & Pita Co. currently operates six locations in New York City, Brookfield, CT, Holmdel, NJ, and Auburn Hills, MI, with additional units in development in Los Angeles, CA, Atlanta, GA, Columbus, OH, and Alabama. For more information, visit www.hummusandpitas.com .