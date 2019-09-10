The Hummus & Pita Co. Makes the Impossible Possible, Introduces Vegan Shawarma

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) The Hummus & Pita Co., one of the country’s fastest growing Mediterranean fast casual concepts, is changing the food game once again as it prepares to introduce the world to the first vegan shawarma of its kind. As the latest addition to the concept’s fresh, made-from-scratch menu, the new vegan shawarma will debut on September 16 at its New York, New Jersey and Connecticut restaurants, rolling out to all franchise and corporate locations within the month.

Working on perfecting this recipe for over a year, The Hummus & Pita Co.’s research and development team created its unique vegan shawarma with the meatless community in mind, yet it is a tasty and healthier option for all to enjoy. The idea of giving all guests, whether vegan, vegetarian or omnivore, an option that was flavorful and more authentic was the biggest inspiration for this latest menu item. The vegan shawarma is made using exclusively imported Middle Eastern spices and is gluten-free, high in protein, non-GMO, has no added preservatives and zero trans fats. It is also kosher and halal certified. The Hummus & Pita Co. is offering the vegan shawarma on a pita, laffa, in a bowl or on a bed of fresh greens. Guests can choose from multiple “Fill It’s,” or side dishes, that will pair perfectly with this new item, including 17 vegan options.

“The vegan and health-conscious communities are very important to us. We take their palate and dietary preferences very seriously and want to provide exciting new options where flavor is never sacrificed. Our test for any vegan product is that it must be so delicious that non-vegans also crave it,” said Dave Pesso, co-founder of The Hummus & Pita Co.

The Hummus & Pita Co. sets itself apart from the ever-growing Mediterranean fast causal market by constantly bringing new and innovative dishes to its guests. Its menu is rooted in family recipes with time tested, made-from-scratch, authentic Mediterranean cuisine partnered with a cutting edge and forward-thinking approach to meet the changing food landscape. The Hummus & Pita Co introduced the world to The Chickpea Chiller, a hummus-based shake, and delicious Chickpea Shmear, which are both vegan options as well. The vegan shawarma is just one more layer to the brand’s overall company mission and purpose.

“We are very proud and excited to be launching our vegan shawarma next week. We truly believe that the meatless community shouldn’t feel their dietary journey is about subtraction; it should be about exciting and flavorful additions! Our brand’s mission is to make healthy, delicious food options accessible to the masses and we pride ourselves on packing in the flavors without emptying the wallets. We look forward to aiding our communities in viewing the fast casual industry differently,” said Christophe Anderson-Hewitt, director of operations of The Hummus & Pita Co.

The brand currently operates seven locations throughout New York City, Connecticut, Colorado, New Jersey and Michigan, with additional units in development in Atlanta, Los Angeles and Montgomery, Alabama. The Hummus & Pita Co. is partnered with Fransmart, the industry leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, The Halal Guys and QDOBA Mexican Grill, as its exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. The brand is currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. To learn more about The Hummus & Pita Co. franchising opportunities please visit www.Fransmart.com/Hummus-Pita.

About The Hummus & Pita Co.

The Hummus & Pita Co. is a New York City-based concept that brings healthy, homemade Mediterranean cuisine to the masses in a comfortable and inviting environment. All menu items are made-from-scratch on the premises, using only the freshest ingredients available to ensure high-quality flavor-focused eats at every visit. The concept has been named one of “13 New York Fast Casuals to Watch” and “11 Restaurant Franchises on the Cusp of Greatness” by QSR Magazine, and their signature Dessert Hummus was dubbed one of “America’s Most Innovative Menu Items” by QSR in 2017. The Hummus & Pita Co. currently operates seven locations throughout New York City, Connecticut, Colorado, New Jersey and Michigan, with additional units in development in Atlanta, Los Angeles and Montgomery, Alabama. For more information, visit www.hummusandpitas.com.

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenues to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com.

