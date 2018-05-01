The Hummus & Pita Co. Launching Revolutionary “Hummus Shake” on National Hummus Day

The Hummus & Pita Co. is expanding its healthy dessert portfolio with the introduction of the world’s first Hummus Shake, which is set to launch at all Hummus & Pita Co. locations nationwide on National Hummus Day (Sunday, May 13).

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) The Hummus & Pita Co., the Mediterranean fast casual known for its signature chocolate, cake batter, and cookie dough dessert hummus, is expanding its healthy dessert portfolio with the debut of the world’s first Hummus Shake. In the spirit of National Hummus Day, the innovative, guilt-free dessert will launch at all Hummus & Pita Co. locations on Sunday, May 13. Free samples of the new shake will be handed out to all guests in-store on National Hummus Day, and to keep celebrations going all week long, The Hummus & Pita Co. will be offering a buy one Hummus Shake, get one free promotion through Sunday, May 20.

The all-natural Hummus Shake begins with a blended base of real chickpeas, tahini, banana, dates, and almond milk. These good-for-you ingredients are high in protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals, low in calories, and contain healthy, natural fats that fuel the body. Health benefits include regulating blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol, and weight, and have anti-inflammatory and heart-healthy effects, making the Hummus Shake a guilt-free treat that tastes indulgent. The shake is available in five vegan, gluten- and dairy-free flavors, which include original, chocolate, strawberry, pistachio, and butter pecan.

“Since launching our selection of dessert hummus last year to much fanfare, I was inspired to once again transform the Mediterranean ingredients found on the menu at The Hummus & Pita Co. into something new and unexpected,” said Founder Dave Pesso. “When I finally found the perfect combination of ingredients for the Hummus Shake, which superbly mimic the flavors and textures of a real shake, I even surprised myself.”

Beginning May 13, the innovative Hummus Shake will be available for $5 (12 oz) at all Hummus & Pita Co. locations nationwide, both currently in operation and those slated to open in the coming months. The brand has partnered with Taylor Machines to develop a batch recipe and machine dispenser to ensure the Hummus Shake is replicated perfectly each and every time.

The fresh and healthy Mediterranean concept has been delivering guilt-free, homemade cuisine to the masses since 2011. All menu items are made from scratch on the premises at each location, using only the freshest ingredients available to ensure high-quality, flavor-focused eats for every guest. The Hummus & Pita Co. stands out from other Mediterranean concepts for its freshly-baked pita and laffa breads, wide variety of vegetarian dishes, meats cooked in a traditional taboon oven, and its signature hummus-based dessert offerings. The brand’s Dessert Hummus was recognized by QSR as one of “America’s Most Innovative Menu Items,” and hopes to continue this legacy with the new Hummus Shake.

The Hummus & Pita Co. currently operates three stores in New York City, and was recently named one of QSR’s “13 Emerging New York City Fast Casuals to Watch” and “11 Restaurant Franchises on the Cusp of Greatness,” due to the brand’s recent and rapid expansion into new markets. The Hummus & Pita Co. is opening new locations this Spring and Summer in coast-to-coast markets, including Denver, CO; Brookfield, CT; Bellworks, NJ; Detroit, MI; and Los Angeles, CA.

Hummus & Pita Co. is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, The Halal Guys, and Qdoba Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. They are currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. To learn more about Hummus & Pita Co. franchising opportunities please visit http://bit.ly/2h7pCJJ.

About The Hummus & Pita Co.

The Hummus & Pita Co. is a New York City-based concept that brings healthy, homemade Mediterranean cuisine to the masses in a comfortable and inviting environment. All menu items are made-from-scratch on the premises, using only the freshest ingredients available to ensure high-quality flavor-focused eats at every visit. The concept has been named one of “13 New York Fast Casuals to Watch” and “11 Restaurant Franchises on the Cusp of Greatness” by QSR Magazine, and their signature Dessert Hummus was dubbed one of “America’s Most Innovative Menu Items” by QSR in 2017. The Hummus & Pita Co. has three locations open in New York City, with additional units in development in Denver, New Jersey, Connecticut, Detroit, and Los Angeles.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth—as of 2015, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

