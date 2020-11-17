The Hummus & Pita Co. Founders Ramp up Franchising Effort With Help of Matt Sheppard

Former COO Takes On Role of Director Of Franchising Development

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) New York City-based Mediterranean concept, The Hummus & Pita Co. , plans to further their franchising efforts post COVID-19. Co-founders, and mother and son duo, Dave Pesso and Janice Axelrod, are internally increasing franchising efforts to expand the concept nationwide with the help of newly appointed Director of Franchise Development, Matt Sheppard.

Prior to joining The Hummus & Pita Co. as COO, and now as the new Director of Franchise Development, Sheppard held other franchising positions for noteworthy brands, such as Vice President for Franchise Operations at McAlister’s Deli, where he specifically sought out opportunities regarding financial and franchising responsibility. Sheppard’s extensive experience and knowledge of business development will allow for The Hummus & Pita Co. to bring the franchise strategy and sales in house, and continue to grow the concept in major markets across the U.S.. Additionally, Pesso and Axelrod will be taking on a more direct role in the brand’s franchising strategy, in tandem with Sheppard, to continue the rapid growth of the Mediterranean concept.

“It’s been a long time coming that we move the franchising strategy in-house, and we are proud to have Matt, with his extensive experience in the restaurant franchising sector, on our team to further grow The Hummus & Pita Co. brand,” said Dave Pesso. “The past eight months have provided us with a unique opportunity to audit our existing franchising program and implement even more systems and support for our franchise partners, so we are especially excited for all the growth opportunities that lie ahead.”

The concept boasts strong and consistent R&D innovation to ensure that the menu stays fresh and ahead of all competition. Other benefits of the franchise network include consistent national press, advanced industry-leading technology that allows for guest targeting and multiple sales channels, a corporate team offering an unrivaled level of personal support, and a proven successful operational model that can be executed by any operator. Despite the pandemic, the concept has continued to ink franchise deals in 2020 and plans to immediately open three franchised locations in Atlanta, Georgia, and Montgomery and Huntsville, Alabama. The Hummus & Pita Co. has also recently announced the site securement of a new corporate location in Manhattan’s Upper East Side neighborhood, which is also planned to open its doors before years end.

The Hummus & Pita Co. currently operates locations in New York City, Brookfield, CT, Holmdel, NJ, and Auburn Hills, MI, with additional units in development in Los Angeles, CA and Columbus, OH. Due to the brand’s rapid franchised growth and aggressive expansion into new markets, The Hummus & Pita Co. was named one of QSR’s “13 Emerging New York City Fast Casuals to Watch” and “11 Restaurant Franchises on the Cusp of Greatness.”

The Hummus & Pita Co. is currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. To learn more about Hummus & Pita Co. franchising opportunities please visit https://bit.ly/2zASKXr .

About The Hummus & Pita Co.

The Hummus & Pita Co. is a New York City-based concept that brings healthy, homemade Mediterranean cuisine to the masses in a comfortable and inviting environment. All menu items are made-from-scratch on the premises, using only the freshest ingredients available to ensure high-quality flavor-focused eats at every visit. The concept has been named one of “13 New York Fast Casuals to Watch” and “11 Restaurant Franchises on the Cusp of Greatness” by QSR Magazine, which also dubbed their signature Dessert Hummus one of “America’s Most Innovative Menu Items.” The Hummus & Pita Co. currently operates six locations in New York City, Brookfield, CT, Holmdel, NJ, and Auburn Hills, MI, with additional units in development in NYC, Los Angeles, CA, Atlanta, GA, Columbus, OH, and Alabama. For more information, visit www.hummusandpitas.com .

