The Hummus & Pita Co. Emerges as Fast Casual Leader for Vegan, Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine

New Vegan Proteins, Sides, and Nationally Recognized Dairy-Free Vegan Desserts Are Available Now

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Hummus & Pita Co. , a fan-favorite fresh and healthy Mediterranean fast casual restaurant headquartered in New York City, is now offering its signature soul-satisfying dishes in a generous selection of vegan formats. From bowls and greens to freshly-baked laffa and handmade pita bread, customers can now customize the concept’s classic dishes with a variety of flavorful vegan options like Vegan Shawarma and Vegan Meatballs.

The Vegan Shawarma looks similar to traditional chopped shawarma and is seasoned to perfection using The Hummus & Pita Co.’s secret spice blend with magical immunity-boosting turmeric. The Vegan Moroccan Meatballs, which are said to have “made the impossible possible,” have an indiscernible meaty texture and flavor and are prepared in a Moroccan sauce with fresh plum tomatoes, red bell peppers, fresh garlic, red pepper, cumin, cayenne and paprika. Both proteins are 100% plant-based and gluten-free and can be ordered in a variety of formats with customizable sides and toppings.

New vegan side dishes joining the expansive lineup include Roasted Lebanese Cauliflower and Roasted Persian Potatoes, which both showcase the best of Mediterranean seasonings and spices including turmeric, zatar, rosemary, olive oil and fresh garlic. The Hummus & Pita Co. has also newly reimagined one of its most popular side dishes, Israeli Couscous, in vegan form. Other favorite vegan sides include Moroccan beans, Spanish eggplant, beet salad, and chickpea salad, among others.

For dessert, The Hummus & Pita Co. serves up its innovative, 100% vegan Chickpea Chiller: an all-natural shake crafted with a blended base of real chickpeas, tahini, banana, dates, and almond milk. These good-for-you ingredients are high in protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals, low in calories, and contain healthy, natural fats that fuel the body. Health benefits include regulating blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol, and weight, and have anti-inflammatory and heart-healthy effects, making the Chickpea Chiller a guilt-free, vegan treat that tastes indulgent. The shake, which is available in five gluten- and dairy-free flavors, original, chocolate, strawberry, pistachio, and butter pecan, has been proudly recognized by national media outlets including ABC’s The Chew, People Magazine, Business Insider, Popsugar, and more.

“The Hummus & Pita Co. has always taken pride in bringing high-quality, healthy Mediterranean flavors to as many people as possible,” says Dave Pesso, co-founder of The Hummus & Pita Co. “We take pride in continuing to push the bar with our unique culinary innovations, and introducing new vegan offerings was the logical next step in taking our menu to the next level.”

Additionally, vegans from across the country can also enjoy The Hummus & Pita Co.’s vegan offerings via their partnership with Goldbelly . The Hummus & Pita Co.’s Goldbelly selection features authentic Mediterranean do-it-yourself kits so fans of the fast casual can make their favorite menu items at home. Both the Vegan Shawarma and Vegan Moroccan Meatballs can be ordered in three sizes to feed between 4 – 14, and range in price from $70 – $180. To order visit https://www.goldbelly.com/the-hummus-and-pita-co .

The Hummus & Pita Co. currently operates locations in New York City, Brookfield, CT, Holmdel, NJ, and Auburn Hills, MI, with additional units in development in Los Angeles, CA, Atlanta, GA, Columbus, OH, and Alabama. Due to the brand’s rapid franchised growth and aggressive expansion into new markets, The Hummus & Pita Co. was named one of QSR’s “13 Emerging New York City Fast Casuals to Watch” and “11 Restaurant Franchises on the Cusp of Greatness.” The Hummus & Pita Co. is currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. To learn more about Hummus & Pita Co. franchising opportunities please visit https://bit.ly/2zASKXr .

About The Hummus & Pita Co.

The Hummus & Pita Co. is a New York City-based concept that brings healthy, homemade Mediterranean cuisine to the masses in a comfortable and inviting environment. All menu items are made-from-scratch on the premises, using only the freshest ingredients available to ensure high-quality flavor-focused eats at every visit. The concept has been named one of “13 New York Fast Casuals to Watch” and “11 Restaurant Franchises on the Cusp of Greatness” by QSR Magazine, which also dubbed their signature Dessert Hummus one of “America’s Most Innovative Menu Items.” The Hummus & Pita Co. currently operates six locations in New York City, Brookfield, CT, Holmdel, NJ, and Auburn Hills, MI, with additional units in development in Los Angeles, CA, Atlanta, GA, Columbus, OH, and Alabama. For more information, visit www.hummusandpitas.com .