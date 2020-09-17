The Hummus & Pita Co. Continues to Expand Menu With More Authentic Vegan Items

Innovative & Plant-Based Alternatives To Traditional Side Dishes, Proteins, and More

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Hummus & Pita Co. , the New York-headquartered fast-casual restaurant known for its expansive selection of healthy and fresh Mediterranean food, has further expanded their vegan offerings with several creative new dishes focused in health and wellness. The brand-new selection of vegan offerings include Black Bean Hummus, AvoGanoush, Corfu Cauliflower Rice, and Vegan Gyro, all of which are rooted in traditional Mediterranean flavors, but have been uniquely transformed for all dietary preferences to enjoy.

New to The Hummus & Pita Co.’s variety of hummus dips is Black Bean Hummus, loaded with health benefits including high fiber and antioxidants. “I’ve always wanted to create a hummus with alternative beans to garbanzo and, after much R&D, we found a winning substitute with black beans,” says Dave Pesso co-founder of Hummus & Pita Co. “Our Black Bean Hummus is a new, healthy, and versatile twist on this favorite Meditteranean dip that we are thrilled to introduce to our guests.”

Also joining the lineup is the new vegan delight AvoGanoush, a BabaGanoush upgrade with the addition of avocado that delivers both vitamins, minerals, and “good” monounsaturated fats that are an essential part of a healthy diet, and Corfu Cauliflower Rice. Named after the ancient island of Corfu in Greece, this cauliflower-based side can be a lighter substitute to grain rice and is loaded with flavor. The dish features Greek Kalamata olives, sliced & toasted almonds, fresh squeezed lemon juice, and garlic; all ingredients rooted in traditional mediterranean cuisine that goes back generations.

And finally, The Hummus & Pita Co. is unveiling their new Vegan Gyro, once again “making the impossible, possible.” This dish boasts an indiscernible similarity to the taste and appearance of original Gyro, but has been reimagined to be 100% Plant Based, Soy-Free, Gluten-Free, and Non-GMO.

“As we continue to progress our restaurant, we are always looking for new ways to think outside the box and bring those ideas to life,” says David Pesso, co-founder of Hummus & Pita Co. “Our customers’ satisfaction is crucial, so it’s important for us to continue to expand our menu items to their liking ensuring high quality, appetizing, and flavorful creations.”

The Hummus & Pita Co. currently operates locations in New York City, Brookfield, CT, Holmdel, NJ, and Auburn Hills, MI, with additional units in development in Los Angeles, CA, Atlanta, GA, Columbus, OH, and Alabama. Due to the brand’s rapid franchised growth and aggressive expansion into new markets, The Hummus & Pita Co. was named one of QSR’s “13 Emerging New York City Fast Casuals to Watch” and “11 Restaurant Franchises on the Cusp of Greatness.” The Hummus & Pita Co. is currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. To learn more about Hummus & Pita Co. franchising opportunities please visit https://bit.ly/2zASKXr .

About The Hummus & Pita Co.

The Hummus & Pita Co. is a New York City-based concept that brings healthy, homemade Mediterranean cuisine to the masses in a comfortable and inviting environment. All menu items are made-from-scratch on the premises, using only the freshest ingredients available to ensure high-quality flavor-focused eats at every visit. The concept has been named one of “13 New York Fast Casuals to Watch” and “11 Restaurant Franchises on the Cusp of Greatness” by QSR Magazine, which also dubbed their signature Dessert Hummus one of “America’s Most Innovative Menu Items.” The Hummus & Pita Co. currently operates six locations in New York City, Brookfield, CT, Holmdel, NJ, and Auburn Hills, MI, with additional units in development in Los Angeles, CA, Atlanta, GA, Columbus, OH, and Alabama. For more information, visit www.hummusandpitas.com .

