The Hummus & Pita Co. Announces New Location to Open in Danbury, Connecticut

Mediterranean fast-casual concept The Hummus & Pita Co. has announced it will open a new location in Danbury, CT with future plans for multi-unit development in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The Authentically Mediterranean Concept Is Set To Expand Into Additional East Coast Markets

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) The Hummus & Pita Co., known for its homemade, fresh and healthy Mediterranean cuisine, has signed a new franchisee, Rishi Parikh, to open a location in Danbury, Connecticut. The newest store will be located at 15 Federal Road in Brookfield.

Rishi Parikh & Group, a company with diversified interest in many different businesses in several states, has committed to a multi-unit deal with The Hummus & Pita Co. in Connecticut and New York and has future plans for development in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

“I’ve been looking for emerging fast-casual concepts that are scalable and profitable. I am particularly passionate about Mediterranean restaurants, but had yet to find a brand on the level of what, with their creativity and commitment, owner Janice Axelrod and her sons Dave and Steve Pesso have developed with The Hummus & Pita, Co.,” said Parikh. “I’m pleased to have this opportunity with such a wholesome & bountiful concept at the ground level, and I’m looking forward to bringing this authentic, healthy food, and employment opportunities, to new markets.”

The rapidly growing Mediterranean fast-casual concept brings guilt-free, homemade cuisine to the masses in a comfortable and inviting environment. All menu items are made from scratch on the premises and use only the freshest ingredients to create high-quality, flavor-focused eats. The concept stands out with its freshly baked pita and laffa breads, vegetarian dishes and meats cooked in a traditional taboon oven.

Founder and President Janice Axelrod opened the first Hummus & Pita Co. in 2011 in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood. Since then, the restaurant has opened three additional New York locations and is now set for expansion into additional East Coast markets. Impressive unit economics (averaging at $1,200 in sales per square foot) coupled with high consumer demand proves the concept is well-poised to expand outside their current New York locations.

“We are thrilled to announce the new location in Connecticut and extensive franchise deal with Rishi Parikh,” said Axelrod. “Having started The Hummus & Pita Co. in New York City, it’s exciting to be expanding our presence on the East Coast and spreading our craveable Mediterranean menu to additional markets.”

Earlier this year Hummus & Pita Co. partnered with Fransmart, the industry leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, The Halal Guys, and Qdoba Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. They are currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. To learn more about Hummus & Pita Co. franchising opportunities please visit http://bit.ly/2h7pCJJ.

About The Hummus & Pita Co.

The Hummus & Pita Co. is a fast-casual restaurant brand serving homemade, fresh, and healthy Mediterranean cuisine. Founded in 2011, The Hummus and Pita Co. delivers authentic flavors with freshly baked bread and meats cooked in a traditional taboon oven, a wide variety of vegetarian options, and an atmosphere that is truly comfortable. The brand was founded in New York City and has begun franchise expansion throughout the United States, including upcoming locations in Denver and in several East Coast markets.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth – as of 2015, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

