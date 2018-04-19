The Hummus & Pita Co. Announces Aggressive Bicoastal Expansion into Southern California

The Hummus & Pita Co., the fastest growing Mediterranean concept in the U.S., has announced a bicoastal expansion that will bring 3 stores to Los Angeles before year’s end.

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) The Hummus & Pita Co., the largest and fastest growing Mediterranean concept in the U.S., has announced a bicoastal, nationwide expansion into Los Angeles. The five-unit franchise deal was signed with known Southern California multi-concept operator, Dan Markel, who has established an aggressive development timeline for the Los Angeles locations. Markel has sights set on opening three of the five Hummus & Pita Co. shops before the end of 2018, with the following two stores slated to open in 2019. Potential locations are currently being scouted in Hollywood, Burbank, Santa Monica, Toluca Lake, and Mission Hills.

Markel is an experienced franchise operator whose portfolio boasts one of the top revenue-producing stores in the country for Jersey Mike’s. His long and diverse career also includes apartment syndication, investment, and founding several start-ups, but Markel has currently focused his efforts on growing his restaurant holdings, with an emphasis on developing his upcoming The Hummus & Pita Co. locations.

“As someone who has a extensive experience opening franchised restaurants, I can confidently say that The Hummus & Pita Co.’s operational and franchisee support is some of the best I’ve ever seen in my career,” said Markel. “Excellent business practices aside, I fully expect The Hummus & Pita Co.’s healthy cuisine and innovative brand to resonate with Los Angeles, and I look forward to growing the concept throughout all of Southern California.”

The fresh and healthy Mediterranean concept has been delivering guilt-free, homemade cuisine to the masses since 2011. All menu items are made-from-scratch on the premises at each location, using only the freshest ingredients available to ensure high-quality, flavor-focused eats for every guest. The Hummus & Pita Co. stands out from other Mediterranean concepts for its freshly-baked pita and laffa breads, wide variety of vegetarian dishes, and meats cooked in a traditional taboon oven. The brand’s iconic dessert hummus will also be available at all Los Angeles stores.

The Hummus & Pita Co. currently operates three stores in New York City, which average impressive unit economics of $1,200 in sales per square foot. The high sales volume, coupled with high consumer demand, proves the brand is well-poised for its coast-to-coast expansion, which includes additional openings this Spring and Summer in Denver, CO; Brookfield, CT; Bellworks, NJ; and Detroit, MI.

Hummus & Pita Co. is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, The Halal Guys, and Qdoba Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. They are currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. To learn more about Hummus & Pita Co. franchising opportunities please visit http://bit.ly/2h7pCJJ.

About The Hummus & Pita Co.

The Hummus & Pita Co. is a New York City-based concept that brings healthy, homemade Mediterranean cuisine to the masses in a comfortable and inviting environment. All menu items are made-from-scratch on the premises, using only the freshest ingredients available to ensure high-quality flavor-focused eats at every visit. The concept’s Mediterranean menu standouts from others for its freshly baked pita and laffa breads, and meats cooked in a traditional taboon oven. The Hummus & Pita Co. has three locations open in New York City, with additional units in development in Denver, New Jersey, Connecticut, Detroit, and Los Angeles.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth—as of 2015, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

