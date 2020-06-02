The Hummus & Pita Co. Announces 3-Unit Franchise Giveaway in Conjunction With the First International Franchise Online Expo (IFE)

The Lauded Fresh Mediterranean Fast-Casual Concept Will Announce The Winner On Independence Day, July 4th

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Hummus & Pita Co., one of the country’s leading and fastest growing Mediterranean fast casual concepts, best known for its fresh, authentic Mediterranean fare and viral hummus-based desserts, has just announced a multi-unit franchise giveaway. In conjunction with the first International Franchise Online Expo (IFE), which is sponsored by the International Franchise Association, the giveaway will grant one lucky operator a 3-unit franchise deal to become a part of The Hummus & Pita Co. franchise family and expand the popular quick-service-restaurant concept in the market of their choosing. The main qualifications for applicant submissions include:

At least $1 million in liquidity

Must have owned and/or operated at least 3 locations of 1 or more brands.

Must agree to follow opening and all other guidelines as indicated in the FDD and SOP

Available territories only apply, and the offer is non-transferable until all locations are open

Interested applicants are encouraged to submit their bio and qualifications through the IFE Virtual Booth or The Hummus & Pita Co. website and a winner will be announced on Independence Day, July 4, 2020.

“This giveaway is a once-in-a lifetime opportunity for an operator who wants to be a part of a dynamic growth brand,” said Dave Pesso, co-founder of The Hummus & Pita Co. “Despite the recent challenges, the restaurant industry is now entering an exciting new chapter and The Hummus & Pita Co. is positioned to thrive in the new landscape. We have built a model that works at scale in-store and off-premise, and we are excited to find new franchise partners to grow with us.”

The Brooklyn-born fresh and healthy Mediterranean concept has been delivering guilt-free, homemade cuisine to the masses since 2011. All menu items are made from scratch on the premises at each location, using only the freshest ingredients available to ensure high-quality, flavor-focused eats for every guest. The Hummus & Pita Co. stands out from other Mediterranean concepts for its freshly-baked pita and laffa breads, wide variety of vegetarian dishes, meats cooked in a traditional taboon oven, and its signature hummus-based dessert offerings like the Chickpea Chiller, which has been recognized by national media outlets including ABC’s The Chew, People Magazine, Business Insider, PopSugar, and more.

Mediterranean cuisine currently represents one of the hottest segments in the fast casual restaurant industry, and is projected to continue to grow in popularity. The Hummus and Pita Co. has taken the best dishes from all over the region and built a seamless menu that works for all taste preferences. Additionally, The Hummus and Pita Co. boasts strong and consistent R&D innovation to ensure that the menu stays fresh and ahead of all competition. Other benefits of the franchise network include consistent national press, advanced industry-leading technology that allows for guest targeting and multiple sales channels, a corporate team offering an unrivaled level of personal support, and a proven successful operational model that can be executed by any operator.

The Hummus & Pita Co. currently operates locations in New York City, Brookfield, CT, Holmdel, NJ, and Auburn Hills, MI, with additional units in development in Los Angeles, CA, Atlanta, GA, Columbus, OH, and Alabama. Due to the brand’s rapid franchised growth and aggressive expansion into new markets, The Hummus & Pita Co. was named one of QSR’s “13 Emerging New York City Fast Casuals to Watch” and “11 Restaurant Franchises on the Cusp of Greatness.”

The Hummus & Pita Co. is currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. To learn more about Hummus & Pita Co. franchising opportunities please visit https://bit.ly/2zASKXr .

About The Hummus & Pita Co.

The Hummus & Pita Co. is a New York City-based concept that brings healthy, homemade Mediterranean cuisine to the masses in a comfortable and inviting environment. All menu items are made-from-scratch on the premises, using only the freshest ingredients available to ensure high-quality flavor-focused eats at every visit. The concept has been named one of “13 New York Fast Casuals to Watch” and “11 Restaurant Franchises on the Cusp of Greatness” by QSR Magazine, which also dubbed their signature Dessert Hummus one of “America’s Most Innovative Menu Items.” The Hummus & Pita Co. currently operates six locations in New York City, Brookfield, CT, Holmdel, NJ, and Auburn Hills, MI, with additional units in development in Los Angeles, CA, Atlanta, GA, Columbus, OH, and Alabama. For more information, visit www.hummusandpitas.com .