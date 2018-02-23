Hugs For Brady Names On The Border CEO Ward Whitworth ‘Humanitarian of the Year’

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) The Hugs For Brady Foundation has selected On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina® President and CEO, Ward Whitworth, as their 2018 Humanitarian of the Year. Whitworth and On the Border will be honored at the charity’s annual Winter Gala this March in Somerset, NJ. On the Border has been an avid supporter of Hugs For Brady for the past five years and has helped raise more than $100,000 for the organization in support of their mission to battle pediatric cancer.

“’I am incredibly honored and humbled to be named Humanitarian Of the Year by Hugs For Brady. This is all in thanks to our local teams in New Jersey and New York, who have helped every year dedicating time and resources, including an annual fundraising golf event; they are the true champions here,” said Ward Whitworth, President and Chief Executive Officer for On The Border. “Many people have been affected by cancer and I am no stranger to it. Some of my very close family members and friends have battled cancer, so this really hits home for me. We are proud to be a partner with the Foundation and help them continue the great work they are doing to help children, and their families, who are dealing with this terrible disease.”

The On the Border restaurants in the New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia areas have been particularly active with Hugs For Brady. From volunteering their time to contributing food to sponsoring various fundraising events, the teams have committed the last five years to supporting the Foundation’s efforts. The restaurants in the Northeast region are planning a fundraiser in April 2018 that will benefit the charity.

Hugs For Brady was established by Sherrie and Michael Wells in 2009, after their 13-month old son, Brady Michael, was diagnosed with Non-Differentiated Acute Leukemia, which is a rare form of Leukemia. Brady passed away the following year, after battling cancer for 10 months.

To date, the Foundation has raised more than $2 million to help children with cancer. In addition to funding advanced cancer research, the Foundation also helps families defray costs for treatments, funds special equipment projects at hospitals, provides entertainment equipment for kids admitted to the Bristol-Myers Squibb Children’s Hospital, supports blood drives and more. For additional information about the Hugs For Brady Foundation or how you can support their mission, visit online at www.hugsforbrady.org.

