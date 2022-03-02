Hugo Coffee Roasters Launches a Limited Edition “Betty’s Brew” in Honor of the Late, Great Betty White

( RestaurantNews.com ) Hugo Coffee Roasters , on a mission to save animals by roasting and selling fantastic, fair trade, organic coffee, has launched a new limited edition creative roast in honor of the late animal lover and entertainment great, Betty White. “Betty’s Brew” is a simple, smooth, and easy-drinking coffee with tasting notes of maple, milk chocolate, and nuts that will put a smile on your face all day.

What’s even sweeter about the new “Betty’s Brew” limited edition roast, is that with every online purchase, Hugo Coffee Roasters is able to support small animal rescuers throughout the nation.

Led by Tori Burch Fellow Claudia McMullin, Hugo Coffee Roasters was founded in 2015 and inspired by Claudia’s rescue dog, Hugo. This woman-owned business has a social mission to save dogs by roasting and selling fair-trade, organic coffee. Hugo Coffee Roasters gives back through weekly, week-long fundraisers that support various animal rescue partners, such as Best Friends Animal Society, Nuzzles and Co. and Paws for Life.

“Betty’s Brew” is available for $17.99 in bags of whole bean, ground, french press ground, and express ground, with $5 from the sale of each bag donated to small shelters, sanctuaries, and animal welfare organizations across the country.

For more information on Hugo Coffee Roasters or to purchase the limited edition “Betty’s Brew” roast visit https://hugo.coffee .

