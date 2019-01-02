Hugh Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee Aids Farmers in Ethiopia

The pick: Laughing Man Coffee

Why it rates: The coffee brand was founded by Australian actor Hugh Jackman after a visit to Ethiopia, during which he met a coffee farmer named Dukale and says he was inspired by the young man’s optimism and determination. Jackman’s company aims to improve the lives of coffee farmers with the marketing of the farmers’ Fair Trade Certified coffees. A portion of all sales supports programs that ensure fair wages, healthcare and education for the farming communities.

There are four varieties of the coffee. Three are available in both recyclable K-Cup pods and 12-ounce bags of ground coffee: Hugh’s Blend, described as having contrasting yet complimentary notes of tart green apple and toasted graham cracker; Dukale’s Blend, a medium roast that features a chocolaty body and notes of ripe plum; and Colombia Huila, a complex dark roast coffee with black cherry sweetness and a dark-chocolate finish. Available only in K-Cup pods is Ethiopia Sidama, a sweetly aromatic, light-roast coffee with bright citrus notes of bergamot and lime.

Info: Available at Target, Target.com, LaughingManCoffee.com and other retailers nationwide. The K-Cup pods are priced at $11.49 for 16; 12-ounce bags of ground coffee are $9.49.