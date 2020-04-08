Huey Magoo’s Serves Up Special Deals To Help Feed Families And Neighborhoods

The Greatest Tasting Chicken Tenders Brand Introduces Special 20% Off Deals on Family Meals, Catering and Gift Cards

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Now, families and neighborhoods can more easily enjoy a delicious, healthy meal they crave. Starting this week, Huey Magoo’s, the popular Southeast chicken tenders brand, will offer the following special deals on Family Meals, Catering and Gift Cards: 20% off Family Meals (20-piece tender and 30-piece tender options), 20% off Catering (meals individually packaged) and 20% off Gift Card orders ($100 minimum purchase). See a personal message from Huey Magoo’s President and CEO Andy Howard here: https://vimeo.com/405140448/d7def000b5 .

“In today’s unforeseen times, we want to do our best to continue feeding our families and our neighborhoods in the safest manner possible and make it easier and more accessible for everyone to enjoy our tenders,” Howard continues. “Whether it’s a family, employers wanting to feed their employees, or any single person wanting a fresh and delicious meal, we look forward to serving all of our neighborhoods in every Huey Magoo’s restaurant across all of our locations in Florida and Georgia the best chicken tenders in America.”

Huey Magoo’s is currently offering take out, delivery through third-party delivery services and curbside pickup (at participating locations). Customers will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made fresh, all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

For a list of all Huey Magoo’s locations and contact information to place an order, visit www.hueymagoos.com .

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken” and “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding and franchising throughout the Southeast with multiple locations in the Greater Orlando area and coming soon to South Florida, Tampa, Georgia, Mississippi and more. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing fresh and tasty chicken tenders in a clean, family-friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, fresh, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a cult-like following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses desiring quality, delicious food at reasonable prices. For more information, visit www.hueymagoos.com . For franchising inquiries, contact Andy Howard at andy@hueymagoos.com