Huey Magoo’s Presents “Round Up Your Change For Holiday Dreams” December 1-31 Benefiting Christmas Dreams

Home of the Tastiest Chicken Tenders in the Southeast Present the Month-Long, Company-Wide Online Ordering Fundraiser to Benefit Christmas Dreams Charitable Organization

( RestaurantNews.com )

WHAT: ‘Tis the season for giving back and serving smiles as the popular, fast-growing, tastiest chicken tenders brand Huey Magoo’s presents “Round Up Your Change For Holiday Dreams”. For the special month-long, company-wide event, anyone who places an online order at any of Huey Magoo’s locations can help provide Christmas experiences 365 days a year for children battling life threatening illnesses by rounding up their change or donating money to Christmas Dreams charitable organization.

HOW: During the entire month of December, Huey Magoo’s guests can donate money to Christmas Dreams virtually through Huey Magoo’s online ordering platform. When they are ready to submit their order, they can round up their order total to donate their change to Christmas Dreams, or they can donate additional money.

WHEN: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 – Thursday, December 31, 2020.

WHERE: Order online at any Huey Magoo’s location at: www.hueymagoos.com/order-online .

WHO: Christmas Dreams is a Florida-based charitable organization committed to creating memorable, fun experiences and igniting hope for children battling life-threatening illnesses. Whether through the use of Dream Boxes, decorating patients’ rooms or hospital lobbies, delivering handmade holiday pillowcases, a visit from Santa in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU), or their fun-filled “Christmas is Coming” semi-trailer boasting interactive holiday experiences, Christmas Dreams brings the hope and fun of Christmas anywhere, 365 days a year. For more information, visit www.ChristmasDreams.org .

WHY: Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken”, “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders” and “The Best-Rated Fried Chicken in Florida”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding and franchising throughout the Southeast with multiple locations throughout Central Florida, in South Florida and Greater Atlanta and coming soon to Tampa, Mississippi, Tennessee, South Carolina and many more. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing fresh, tasty chicken tenders in a clean, family-friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, fresh, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a loyal following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses craving quality, delicious food at reasonable prices.

For more information on Huey Magoo’s and a list of locations, visit www.hueymagoos.com . For franchising inquiries, contact Andy Howard at andy@hueymagoos.com .

Media Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com

The post Huey Magoo's Presents "Round Up Your Change For Holiday Dreams" December 1-31 Benefiting Christmas Dreams first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.