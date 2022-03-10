Huey Magoo’s Now Open In Pinellas Park, Florida

America’s Greatest Tasting, Rapidly Expanding Chicken Tenders Brand Marks Its Newest Franchise Opening

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Huey Magoo’s – the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken

” – celebrates its newest franchise store with the grand opening today in Pinellas Park, Florida, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s Pinellas Park is the 21st restaurant opening system-wide. The 2,500 square foot restaurant, which includes indoor and outdoor seating, also features a drive-thru. This is the first of up to four Huey Magoo’s restaurants in the St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo, Pinellas Park and Seminole regions of Florida for franchisees Collie and Dametris Lightsey. Huey Magoo’s Pinellas Park will offer dine-in/out, take-out, curbside pickup and delivery through third-party delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats.

“We are extremely excited to finally bring Huey Magoo’s to Pinellas Park,” says Collie and Dametris Lightsey. “This has been a dream come true for us. The restaurant is beautiful, and we know people will love the food. Pinellas Park is centrally located, and as we develop our additional locations, we felt we can spread the brand out from here. It’s an easy location that people throughout Pinellas County can come and taste the ‘Filet Mignon of Chicken’.”

Howard adds, “Let’s go 2022! We are thrilled to kick off our huge growth of doubling in size this year with the first opening for our wonderful franchisees Collie and Dametris Lightsey in Pinellas Park and bring many more Huey Magoo’s restaurants to the beautiful Gulf Coast surrounding communities of Florida.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer safe dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. (Check www.hueymagoos.com for updates on all restaurants’ dining room openings). All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 4590 Park Blvd., Suite 100, Pinellas Park, FL 33781. Current hours of operation (subject to change) are Dine-In: Sunday – Saturday 11am to 9pm, Drive-Thru: Sunday – Thursday 11am to 9pm, Friday – Saturday 11am to 10pm. For more information and a complete list of locations, visit www.hueymagoos.com , and call 727-914-7004 for the Pinellas Park restaurant. For franchising inquiries, contact Andy Howard at andy@hueymagoos.com .

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken”, “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders”, “The Best-Rated Fried Chicken in Florida” and “America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding and franchising throughout the Southeast with multiple locations throughout Central Florida, in South Florida, Jacksonville, Georgia, Mississippi and coming soon to Tampa, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, Ohio, Las Vegas and many more. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing the greatest tasting chicken tenders in a clean, family-friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a loyal following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses craving quality, delicious food at reasonable prices.

Media Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com

