Huey Magoo’s Now Open In Pearl, Mississippi

America’s Greatest Tasting, Rapidly Expanding Chicken Tenders Brand Celebrates the Grand Opening of Its Second Restaurant in Mississippi

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Huey Magoo’s – the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken

” – celebrates its newest franchise store with the grand opening today of its second restaurant in Mississippi in Pearl, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s Pearl is the 23rd restaurant opening system-wide spanning four states, with over 200 franchises currently sold in nine states. The 3,400 square foot Pearl restaurant features indoor and outdoor seating and a drive-thru. This is the second of 20 Huey Magoo’s locations that will be opening throughout the state of Mississippi under franchisee Buddy Powell, Stacy Powell, their daughter Kristi Orr and Director of Operations Aaron Jenkins. Buddy Powell and his family bring 35 years of experience as Golden Corral franchisees to Huey Magoo’s. Huey Magoo’s Pearl will offer dine-in, take-out, curbside pickup and delivery through third-party delivery service DoorDash.

“We are thrilled to see Huey Magoo’s growth in the state of Mississippi and open our second location in Pearl, which has so much to offer for MS residents (Bass Pro Shops, Sam’s, The Outlets of Mississippi, Trustmark Park – home of the Mississippi Braves). We are very excited to join in on that offering and become a part of Pearl’s community, as we like to become a part of each community that we work in.” Howard continues, “Buddy and his family are truly terrific franchisees. We are so happy for them to open their next location and take this tremendous brand to great lengths in the whole state of Mississippi.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer safe dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. (Check www.hueymagoos.com for updates on all restaurants’ dining room openings). All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 210 Bass Pro Drive Pearl, MS 39208 (adjacent to the Outlets of Mississippi). Hours of operation are Monday-Sunday 10am-10pm (dining room closes at 9pm). For more information and a complete list of locations, visit www.hueymagoos.com , and call 769-237-4885 for the Pearl restaurant. For franchising inquiries, contact Andy Howard at andy@hueymagoos.com .

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken”, “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders”, “The Best-Rated Fried Chicken in Florida” and “America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding and franchising throughout the Southeast with multiple locations throughout Central Florida, in South Florida, Jacksonville, Greater Tampa, Georgia, Mississippi and coming soon to Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Ohio, Las Vegas and many more. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing the greatest tasting chicken tenders in a clean, family-friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a loyal following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses craving quality, delicious food at reasonable prices.

Media Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com

