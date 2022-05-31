Huey Magoo’s Now Open In Oakland Park, Florida

America’s Greatest Tasting, Rapidly Expanding Chicken Tenders Brand Celebrates the Third Grand Opening in South Florida and 26th Store Company-Wide

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Huey Magoo’s – the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken®” – celebrates its newest franchise store with the grand opening today in Oakland Park, Florida, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s Oakland Park is the 26th restaurant opening system-wide spanning five states, with over 225 franchises currently sold now in 10 states, with the recent addition of Missouri. The 2,260 square foot inline Oakland Park restaurant features indoor and outdoor seating. Oakland Park is the third of six restaurants in South Florida, joining Sunrise and Coral Springs, that Huey Magoo’s franchisees and construction, manufacturing and sales professionals Tyler and Bob Cafferty and family will open. The next location in North Lauderdale is slated to open in Fall 2022. Huey Magoo’s Oakland Park will offer dine-in/out, take out, curbside pickup and delivery through third-party delivery services Uber Eats and DoorDash.

“We are so excited to finally open our third location and introduce the brand to such a great community,” says Tyler Cafferty. “We have assembled a really amazing group of people on our team who are as enthusiastic about customer satisfaction as we are.” Howard continues, “It’s especially joyous for me to have another opening in South Florida, which is my long-time home, and to see the brand’s growth in this area and nationwide. The Cafferty’s are terrific franchisees, and we wish them tremendous, continued success.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer safe dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. (Check www.hueymagoos.com for updates on all restaurants’ dining room openings). All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 881 E. Commercial Boulevard, Oakland Park, FL 33334 (Northridge Shopping Center). Hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday 11am-9pm, Friday and Saturday 11am-10pm. For more information and a complete list of locations, visit www.hueymagoos.com , and call 754-667-4998 for the Oakland Park restaurant. For franchising inquiries, contact Andy Howard at andy@hueymagoos.com .

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken”, “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders”, “The Best-Rated Fried Chicken in Florida” and “America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding and franchising throughout the Southeast with multiple locations throughout Central Florida, in South Florida, Jacksonville, Greater Tampa, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and coming soon to South Carolina, North Carolina, Ohio, Las Vegas and many more. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing the greatest tasting chicken tenders in a clean, family-friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a loyal following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses craving quality, delicious food at reasonable prices.

Media Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com

