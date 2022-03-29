Huey Magoo’s Now Open In Montgomery, Alabama

America’s Greatest Tasting, Rapidly Expanding Chicken Tenders Brand Celebrates the Grand Opening of Its First Restaurant in Alabama

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Huey Magoo’s – the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken

” – celebrates its newest franchise store with the grand opening today of its first restaurant in Alabama in Montgomery, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s Montgomery is the 22nd restaurant opening system-wide spanning four states, with over 200 franchises currently sold in nine states. The 3,000 square foot Montgomery restaurant features indoor seating and a pick-up window, in which guests can order in advance through Huey Magoo’s mobile app and pick up their order at the pick-up window. This is the first of four Huey Magoo’s restaurants to open in the Montgomery area under franchisee Scott Pratt, who is also a partner with Papa John’s Pizza. Huey Magoo’s Montgomery will offer dine-in, take-out and delivery through third-party delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats in the future.

“We are very excited to open our first Huey Magoo’s in Montgomery and bring the ‘filet mignon of chicken

’ to the state of Alabama” says Pratt. “Opening in Montgomery is a chance to promote our team and grow, which we are focused on providing opportunities for advancement and of course a fun place to work.” Howard continues, “It’s a huge thrill to open our very first restaurant in Alabama and continue our massive expansion throughout the Southeast and also the whole country, which is far beyond our wildest dreams.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer safe dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. (Check www.hueymagoos.com for updates on all restaurants’ dining room openings). All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 8001 Vaughn Road, Montgomery, AL 36116. Hours of operation are Sunday–Thursday 11am to 9pm, Friday–Saturday 11am to 10pm. For more information and a complete list of locations, visit www.hueymagoos.com , and call 334-557-1111 for the Montgomery restaurant. For franchising inquiries, contact Andy Howard at andy@hueymagoos.com .

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken”, “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders”, “The Best-Rated Fried Chicken in Florida” and “America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding and franchising throughout the Southeast with multiple locations throughout Central Florida, in South Florida, Jacksonville, Greater Tampa, Georgia, Mississippi and coming soon to Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Ohio, Las Vegas and many more. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing the greatest tasting chicken tenders in a clean, family-friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a loyal following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses craving quality, delicious food at reasonable prices.

